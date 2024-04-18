Sydney Sweeney Responds to Carol Baum’s Comments That Said She ‘Can’t Act’ and is ‘Not Pretty'

Sydney Sweeney confidently rises above the negativity, striking back at criticism from Father of the Bride producer Carol Baum. Baum, speaking at a recent event, questioned the actress's appeal, stating that Sweeney is "not pretty" and "she can't act." These harsh remarks were delivered during an interview with film critic Janet Maslin, in front of a live audience. Baum didn't hold back, ripping apart Sweeney's role in the rom-com Anyone But You alongside Glen Powell, even deeming the film "unwatchable." Her harsh critique of Sweeney's acting abilities has caused quite a stir, as reported by the Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rick Kern

Upon hearing the public critique, Sweeney swiftly fired back, expressing her views at the producer's harsh words, labeling the act as tearing down another industrious woman in the field. According to NBC Connecticut, a representative for Sweeney said, "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman."

She continued, "If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum's character."

As a producer of #Immaculate, I’ll enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I’ve worked with, but also incredibly smart, kind and humble. I’m not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such… — Teddy Schwarzman (@tschwarzman) April 17, 2024

Baum set her sights on Sweeney during an audience discussion following a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers on April 11th. She said, "There's an actress who everybody loves now – Sydney Sweeney. I don't get Sydney Sweeney. She's not pretty, she can't act."

She then spoke about the box-office hit Anyone But You. Baum said, "I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie – sorry to people who love this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other."

Baum proceeded to mention that she polled her class of up-and-coming producers at the USC School of Cinematic Arts for their opinions on the Euphoria star. She said, "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?''

In response, she was greeted with silence from the group, acknowledging that it was a difficult question. She hypothetically stated that she would set aside her personal feelings about Sweeney if it meant her film would be approved. However, many, including a producer on Sweeney's new film Immaculate, joined in to shower the White Lotus alum with praise.

Teddy Schwarzman wrote on X, "As a producer of Immaculate, I’ll enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I’ve worked with but also incredibly smart, kind, and humble. I’m not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such terribly ugly comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a badass Scream Queen."

Regarding Sweeney, the actress has previously shared insights into navigating the scrutiny that accompanies life in the public spotlight.