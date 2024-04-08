Swifties Shocked As Taylor Includes Joe Alwyn-Era Track in Her Denial Playlist

Taylor Swift might have just revolutionized her fans' perception of Lover. Addressing theories from fans suggesting that The Tortured Poets Department album would chronicle the various phases of heartache, Swift has categorized her existing catalog into five Apple Music playlists symbolizing denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance, as detailed by Glamour. The initial playlist, I Love You, It's Ruining My Life, is causing quite a stir online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Robert Kamau

Swift said, “This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion." Fans quickly noticed that several songs on the list were written during Swift's six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, but none resonated with the fandom as deeply as the title track from her 2019 album, Lover. One user wrote on X, "Lover on the denial playlist? Well… the lover house burning down makes a lot of sense."

Lover on the denial playlist? Well… the lover house burning down makes a lot of sense pic.twitter.com/QaZlkRp3TX — 𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 (𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇’𝓈 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃) 🇵🇸 (@giftedswifted) April 5, 2024

Additionally, TikTok user Steven Sullivan also made a video in this regard. He said, “I'm just going to choose to ignore that it's on this playlist. 'Lover' lives in it's own little bubble where everything is good and everything is grand.” The conversation became so prominent that TikTok creator Jake Deyton joined in, posting a video advising fellow Swifties against permanently reclassifying these songs based on the pop star's innovative promotional strategy. He said, “No song or album or piece of art has to just encompass one feeling or one thing or has to remain static until the end of time."

📁Apple Music

└📁Taylor Swift

└📁Playlists ⠀⠀⠀

└📁I Love You, It's Ruining My Life Songs

└📁"moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

└📁LOVER pic.twitter.com/lI40HSKebN — Mason🤍🏁 (@GetawayKarma) April 5, 2024

He added, “I think classifying these songs as denial songs will end up being the most relatable interpretation to many, many people—people who thought they were in love and turned out not to be." Deyton continued, "However, it doesn't also mean that these songs aren't also love songs. At one time they were love songs to Taylor, and they still very well probably are. She can, like, look at them as more than one thing. And so can we. So while I think it is totally fine to be shocked by some of the song placements and to allow it to let the songs take on a whole new meaning for us, it doesn't mean we have to obliterate the old meanings too.”

LOVER and SWEET NOTHING being on the DENIAL playlist and PEACE and RENEGADE being on the BARGAINING playlist?!?!?!?! TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT YOU ARE GOING TO DESTROY ME https://t.co/1Hu7CN21yc pic.twitter.com/lIdOjEjF8x — allie 🖤 (@delicate_allie) April 5, 2024

Before the release of Midnights in October 2022, Swift shared insights into how the song depicted her and Alwyn's love story. Despite Swift and Alwyn ending their relationship for good last spring, rumors persisted about their tumultuous relationship over the years, as per US Weekly. In November 2023, producer Jack Antonoff disclosed that You're Losing Me was penned back in 2021, more than a year before Swift and Alwyn officially parted ways. Meanwhile, Swift has since found love with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with the couple making their relationship public when Swift attended one of his NFL games in September 2023.