Swifties Flood Kim Kardashian's Post With 'thanK you aIMee' as Taylor Swift Reignites Feud in New Album

Taylor Swift has reignited her feud with Kim Kardashian by dissing the SKIMS founder in her latest album, Swift's 24th track from The Tortured Poets Department features the title 'thanK you aIMee', which spells out "KIM." "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school," the lyrics of the song poke fun at the Kardashian's obsession with sun-tanned skin. Other parts of the song reference the reality star and her daughter North West grooving to Swift's hit song Shake It Off on TikTok in January 2023, "And so I changed your name and any real defining clues. "And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you. "'Cause all that time you were throwing punches."

As per The US Sun, Swifties instantly caught the gist of the harsh digs aimed at the Hulu star and flooded her latest Instagram picture with comments. "The way I ran to Instagram after thanK you aIMee," one fan commented. "As soon as I heard the song, I couldn't get here fast enough," a second fan said. "Came to see if Swifties had made it here yet," a third fan noted, adding a cheeky emoji. "Bahahah I just listened to (the) @kimkardashian diss song," a fourth fan clapped. "Super clever, @taylorswift, much needed." Some fans left snake emojis referring to the feud back then. Most of the fans spammed the comments with the diss track title,'thanK you aIMee'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

After Kim shared a photo of herself with her sisters, in bikinis from a recent trip to Turks & Caicos, some accused her of trying to outshine her older sister. The Hulu star showcased a pouty face and opened her arms to give a peace sign as she stood a little distance away from her sisters in the picture. Kourtney Kardashian had her eyes closed and appeared slightly fuzzy, as though she was in the middle of something, while Khloé Kardashian stood with her arm around her and grinned at the camera. The fun-filled snap was a dedicated birthday post for her elder sister, the Poosh founder.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur

However, Swifties turned the occasion sour with their snarky comments. Kim captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Fans criticized the beauty mogul saying, "Of course she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt," one fan wrote. "Jokes on Kim cause I actually think Kourtney looks the best here… most natural," a second fan added. The reality star hasn't commented about the latest diss from Swift.