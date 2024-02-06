Fans Diss Jay-Z For His Arrogant Grammy Speech and Sipping Champagne From His Trophy Later

Jay-Z was honored with the Dr Dre Global Impact Award during the star-studded 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening in LA. During his acceptance speech, the renowned rapper used the occasion to criticize the Grammys' skewed voting process. The music mogul went crazy following his long diatribe by pouring Armand de Brignac champagne, commonly referred to as Ace of Spades, into the unusual black Grammy trophy he had just been awarded. To the chagrin of the spectators, he then continued to sip from the prize. Fans expressed their disgust over the unethical action, "Classless !!! Total disrespect for the award !!!" one fan criticized the act on X, formerly Twitter.

Jay Z X Hove Drinking with Grammy Award🔥🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/odX605YlBm — El Nasim (@El_Nas01) February 5, 2024

As per Newsweek, another fan expressed: "No offense, this is kind of disrespectful and in poor taste. There are other ways to get a point across." A third fan wrote: "ewww."

However, few of the fans loved his style of celebrating the moment, "He's done it before, just staying on brand," a fan said in support.

Jay Z drinking out of the Grammy award is pretty gross. Idc what kinda statement he was trying to make. That’s just a little too niggary. — B. (@yogihoagie) February 5, 2024

Jay Z has reached boss level of #GRAMMY attendance. He’s now just drinking cognac openly in the front row. — Blake Williams (@BlakeWilliamsSF) January 27, 2014

A second fan commented: "I love it! Black excellence!"The Run This Town rapper called out the Grammys for continuously ignoring his wife Beyoncé from picking up the Album of the Year award, "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," Jay-Z said. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work." He went to add, "Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category. When I get nervous, I tell the truth."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Mazur

The husband-wife duo have been nominated for 88 Grammy Awards each, throughout their careers. The couple have won a combined 56 Grammys. But have never taken home the coveted Album of the Year award. "But outside of that, we got to keep showing up — and forget the greatness for a second, just in life," the rapper explained. "As my daughter sits and stares at me nervous as I am, you got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up to get the Grammys." He concluded, "You got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you champion, until they call you a genius until they call you the greatest of all time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

As per Today, in a previous interview right before Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Jay-Z had expressed his ire over her Grammy snub, he said the Recording Academy "missed the moment" with these losses. "Not just 'Lemonade,' (also) when Beck won over her. I was like, 'Oh, y’all missed it,'" he added. "Look how the energy of the world moved," he said. "They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that." He concluded, "When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album," he said. "That has to be album of the year. It has to be."