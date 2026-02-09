Super Bowl Halftime Summed Up – Trump Hates It, Newsom Calls for ‘Bad Bunny Day

As Super Bowl LX approaches in Santa Clara, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has added an unexpected twist to game day. With millions preparing to tune in, the governor declared Super Bowl Sunday “Bad Bunny Day,” putting the halftime show squarely in the spotlight alongside the championship matchup.

The proclamation comes ahead of Bad Bunny’s scheduled halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium, where the Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. While football remains the main event, Newsom’s announcement suggests the music may share top billing.

Newsom made the declaration in a post on X written entirely in capital letters, praising Puerto Rico, the Spanish language, and the artist’s global appeal. The governor described himself as a longtime admirer of Spanish and Puerto Rican culture, calling Bad Bunny’s voice “soothing” and adding commentary on the singer’s popularity and looks.

“AS MANY PEOPLE KNOW, I AM A TREMENDOUS LOVER OF ‘THE SPANISH,’” Newsom wrote, adding that the language is spoken by “many beautiful people in the great state of California and across the world.” He ended the post by officially naming the day and wishing Americans a happy celebration.

On the other hand, Newsom was also taking a dig at President Donald Trump. Number 47 made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of the Super Bowl this year.

He took to social media and ranted about it, making some remarks about the Spanish language. Trump called it “disgusting” and “one of the worst ever.”

Bad Bunny, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most streamed artists in the world and the first Puerto Rican performer to headline a Super Bowl halftime show. His appearance marks another milestone in a career that has moved easily between music, fashion, film, and live television.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Bad Bunny said his focus for the halftime show is simple. “I really want people to have fun,” he said. “It’s gonna be a huge party. I want to bring what people can expect from me, and a lot from my culture.”

The performance follows a banner year for the artist. Bad Bunny won the 2026 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos and completed a sold-out 31-show residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that ran from July through September 2025. His work has continued to cross language and genre lines, helping push Spanish-language music deeper into the U.S. mainstream.

Online reaction to Newsom’s declaration spread quickly. Fans shared countdowns to the halftime show, memes celebrating the announcement, and posts calling the moment a cultural crossover unique to California. Several users described the proclamation as a welcome distraction ahead of a high-stakes election year and a reminder of the state’s diversity.

One said, “Perfect way to piss off old man Trump. I love it!” while another mused, “God bless Gavin Newsom! A relief from the daily pressures… of the times.”

Super Bowl LX drew millions of worldwide views this year, with the halftime show rivaling the game itself in viewership. In recent years, halftime performances have become major cultural events, driving social media conversation long after the final whistle.

With “Bad Bunny Day” now added to the calendar, California’s Super Bowl weekend blended football, music, and politics into a single headline moment. Whether fans tuned in for the touchdowns or the halftime spectacle, the governor’s message made one thing clear: The show in the middle of the game was almost as important as the championship itself.