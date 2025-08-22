Super Bowl Champion Faces NFL Suspension Weeks Before Season Kickoff Over Major Policy Violation

A Super Bowl champion has received a severe punishment just weeks before the 2025 season starts. The NFL player violated the league’s stringent rules.

On Wednesday, the NFL, led by Roger Goodell, announced a suspension decision. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson of the San Francisco 49ers received a three-game suspension for breaking the NFL’s drug-abuse policy. When the 49ers signed him to a two-year, $9.5 million contract this summer, the penalty was anticipated.

Last November, Robinson, who was a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and 2024, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was driving more than 100 miles per hour when he was pulled over by police. Robinson entered a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor DUI offense in California last month. The 30-year-old will therefore not be required to serve any jail time.

Nevertheless, Robinson was fined $390 and placed on probation for three years in Los Angeles. Additionally, the 10-year veteran must finish a three-month alcohol treatment program. In addition, Robinson was accused of driving without a valid license and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or above. They dropped both charges.

NFL is a fucking Joke Jordan Addison commits a minor DUI gets the book thrown at him by the NFL CHEIFS WR Rashee Rice commits multiple felonies, injured multiple people and won’t be suspended by the NFL after what was supposed to be a 10 games suspension. — Chris💰 (@ccondor90) August 16, 2025

Robinson’s career started with the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated his current team, the 49ers, in the 2019 Super Bowl. In 2022, he recorded a career-high 48 receptions while playing with the Baltimore Ravens.

In his last two seasons, Robinson caught 57 passes for 576 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, he will work in a 49ers receiving room with Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and Brandon Aiyuk. However, because he is currently recovering from a knee injury he sustained last season, Aiyuk will not be available to the squad until Week 6.

#49ers WR Demarcus Robinson has been suspended for the first three games of the season, but the team can appeal, according to Kyle Shanahan on @KNBR H/T @49erswebzone pic.twitter.com/NiMDt533wY — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 20, 2025

Robinson won’t be used by San Francisco until Week 4, when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars, on September 28. Despite the difficulties, the 49ers’ front office, under the direction of general manager John Lynch, is upbeat. By saying, “We’ll figure out a way, and we’re going to be all right,” Lynch highlighted the team’s capacity to bounce back from setbacks and maintain an optimistic attitude.

The 49ers will need to rely on both their recently acquired talent and their remaining healthy receivers to stand up and contribute as the season draws near. To stay competitive in the NFC West, the squad will need to be able to adjust and overcome these obstacles.