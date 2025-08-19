“Feel So Sorry for Her” – Donald Trump’s Big Announcement Leaves DC Mayor ‘Struggling’ as Netizens Can’t Get Over Her Dreaded Expressions

On May 4, Donald Trump made a surprising announcement that Washington, D.C. would be the host city for the 2027 NFL Draft. The clip from the event has recently resurfaced on social media, generating new comments. However, the clip is going viral not because of Trump or his statement. As the Republican leader spoke about his hosting plans for the sports event, which is expected to attract over 100,000 fans to the National Mall, many were distracted by Muriel Bowser.

Donald Trump boasted that “the draft is a celebration of one of our country’s most cherished cultural institutions and the annual highlight for football fans everywhere.” However, a quick glance at the D.C. Mayor shows that she was anything but at ease at that moment. Her look of dread completely upstaged the President’s announcement that day.

While listening to his gloating, Bowser was often spotted staring at the ground with her head down, continuously fidgeting, and even standing there with her hands tightly clasped to her stomach. The clip shows that at some point, she was even biting her lip, mouthing reactions, and side-eyeing Trump.

Despite a short-lived smile on her face, onlookers were convinced that the Democratic leader was anything but thrilled to be at the event. She seemingly felt disturbed to be sharing the space with someone whose policies she detests.

After the clip resurfaced on social media, people engaged in debate and discussion to determine what exactly made Bowser “fighting for her life,” at the event, apart from just Trump’s presence itself.

“Was it his obnoxious voice, the nonsense or the stench that was making it hard to control her facial expressions,” one Instagram user wrote.

“She’s fighting for her life,” another observed. A third added, “He is such an uneducated, incompetent man. Feel so sorry for her. She has to listen to him ramble on and on.”

“I felt so bad for her. She’s good people in a bad set up situation. He loves to put Dems in those situations!,” another wrote. “That poor woman was struggling,” another user wrote.

One individual even compared her reaction with Michelle Obama‘s during the first inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017. “This is what reminds me of Michelle Obama at his inauguration, poor girl,” the user wrote.

During the event, Michelle was caught with a straight-faced expression that showed her disdain for the successor of her husband, Barack.