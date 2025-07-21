Donald Trump has been facing severe backlash over his handling of Epstein files, and he has been doing everything in his power to divert public attention away from the controversy. He has tried to dissuade his base directly by asking them not to post or talk about the Epstein files, and then had his supporters and cabinet secretaries go on news channels and say that the whole Epstein case was a hoax.

He even started various other issues, like having Tulsi Gabbard go on national TV to talk about suing former President President Obama for treason. But nothing is taking the heat away from the Epstein case.

It seems in another attempt to make people engage in other controversies, Donald Trump is now turning towards the cultural wars rhetoric to rally his base.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, President Trump had called for Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to go back to their original names- Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians. These two names were retired due to the long-standing concern from Indigenous communities and civil rights activists.

President Trump has blamed the whole situation on the public and said it is the people of the great cities of Washington and Cleveland who want these names back. He even dragged the indigenous communities into it and said the names of these two teams are historical for their identities, and these communities want their identity back.

President Trump posted again today, pushing for the Washington Commanders to ditch their current name and go back to the Redskins. This move is more about stirring controversy and winning culture war points than respecting progress or the feelings of those offended by the old… pic.twitter.com/Tty6anu79x — TheCommonVoice (@TheWorldVoices) July 20, 2025

“Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen,” he wrote.

Trump argued that changing these names caused a loss of heritage and tradition. He framed the issue as a cultural overcorrection and said that it disrespects Indigenous history rather than honors it.

This is not the first time President Trump has tried for these teams to change their names back to their original forms. President Trump told a reporter earlier in July that if it were up to him, he would never change the name and claimed the new names lack the originality and do not have the ring.

On Sunday, he again pushed for the team owners to “GET IT DONE.” He cited that there is a shift in public sentiment and claimed, “We are a country of passion and common sense.”

However, when one talks with Team management and the native Americans, the story is completely different.

The Washington football team retired the “Redskins” name in 2020. The decision was taken after a wave of social justice reforms took over the nation following the death of George Floyd. They adopted the formal name “Commanders” in early 2022.

MEET THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Washington Football team officially has a new name. Head coach Ron Rivera says “Commanders” stood out as the best choice as the team looks to be “leaders” in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/GOmYSjL5LD — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 2, 2022

The name was changed after years of protest from native Americans arguing that the term “Redskins” is an ethnic slur. Even the accompanying imagery promoted the stereotype of indigenous savagery.

Cleveland’s baseball franchise followed a similar route. The team had already dropped its mascot “Chief Wahoo” in 2018. They finally removed the “Indians” name in 2021 and rebranded themselves as the “Guardians.”

Trump can make as many claims as he wants, but both the teams remain firm in their decision. In 2023, Washington Commanders President Jason Wright stated that going back to the old name was “not being considered. Period.”

3 years ago today, Cleveland selected Guardians as their new name. Are you a fan of it now?#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/3fqJSTvMfL — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) July 23, 2024

A year later, team owner Josh Harris reaffirmed that returning to the “Redskins” was not even an

option.

Even though Trump argues that bringing back these controversial names honors heritage and tradition, no one views it as such. It is a regressive move that ignores the painful history.

For now, both the Commanders and the Guardians remain committed to their new identities, rooted in inclusion and respect.