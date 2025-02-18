NFL Allegedly Admits Making One MISTAKE Regarding Kendrick Lamar’s Controversial Super Bowl Performance

Kendrick Lamar‘s halftime show at Super Bowl 2025 has been historic as well as controversial. The American rapper’s performance became the most-watched halftime performance in the history of the Super Bowl, garnering attention from 133.5 million viewers. As he performed some of his hits, he broke the record of last year’s headliner, Usher, whose performance received 123.4 million views, as per a report by Billboard.

Despite the record-breaking viewership, Lamar was subjected to criticism and backlash. Several social media users called out the rapper for alleged “reverse racism” by not having a single white performer. Some even called it the “worst halftime show ever”, as he took a dig at his rival, Drake.

Meanwhile, the NFL apparently regrets choosing Lamar for Super Bowl 2025. American columnist and commentator Skip Bayless claimed that NFL sent an apology to 42-year-old rapper, Lil Wayne for overlooking him. As per him, NFL realised that they had screwed up by not choosing New Orleans native Wayne for the halftime show.

“The NFL immediately sent Wayne a letter of apology” back in September, Bayless said on his YouTube show.

He revealed, “A letter that thanked him for his years of supporting the league, not just the Packers — his favorite team — but supporting and promoting the NFL, in general, which he has. I mean, he makes weekly appearances on the NFL’s Sunday pregame show, ‘NFL GameDay Morning’ on the NFL Network.”

As per Bayless’ statement, Waynes is offended and didn’t watch Lamar’s performance. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Bayless revealed that the rapper “will not play Sunday’s halftime show, and he definitely won’t watch a second of Sunday’s halftime show. He will watch the game, just not the halftime show. Not one second.”

Bayless, who is also a good friend of Waynes, revealed that when rapper first came to know about his snub, “it hit Wayne hard.” He further said, “He (Wayne) didn’t feel like doing much of anything for several long days and nights. He’s better now.”

Later, in an Instagram Live, Lil Wayne opened up about his disappointment. He said, “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position.”

“I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot,” he further added.

Though it took Wayne some time to digest the snub, he is ready to move on. The rapper has reportedly landed a new gig and will be back on air soon. Fox Sports 1’s talk show First Things First announced on social media that Lil Wayne will appear as guest host for the whole week, in the absence of Kevin Wildes.

.@kevinwildes is on vacation so we found the perfect fill-in host for Monday's show… Tomorrow's about to get weird and wonderful 😎@LilTunechi | @getnickwright | @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/yG90JVmFLD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 16, 2025

“Kevin Wildes is on vacation so we found the perfect fill-in host for Monday’s show… Tomorrow’s about to get weird and wonderful,” the tweet reads.