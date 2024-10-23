Suge Knight Has a Stark Warning for Diddy: "Your Life is in Danger 'Cause You Know The Secrets..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Suge Knight and Sean "Diddy" Combs have been involved in a fierce rivalry since the 1990s. However, despite their bad relations, it was reported that Knight suggested Diddy turn himself in at the right time, warning that his life might be in danger. Knight began his message on a lighter note, praying for Diddy’s seven children after federal agents raided the music mogul’s Miami and Los Angeles homes earlier this year. Although Knight is himself serving a 28-year sentence in California for voluntary manslaughter, he called out Diddy's wrongdoings long back.

Suge Knight appears on "The Late Late Show" with Guest Host D.L. Hughley on November 19, 2004, at CBS Television City in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jesse Grant)

As reported by Fandom Wire, Knight said, "I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. You know they gonna get you if they can… I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time." He also took a moment to offer Diddy some practical advice in case he finds himself in prison. As reported by the New York Post, he said, “You gotta make a decision, when you go to prison. You gonna be standing up pissing or squatting, sitting down pissing. Take the first."

Suge Knight warns Diddy his ‘life’s in danger’ during jailhouse call: ‘They gonna get you if they can’ pic.twitter.com/4Plm4RSE9V — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 29, 2024

He also advised Diddy not to use his nickname, Brother Love, if he goes to prison. Knight said, “Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name for prison." Further, during a conversation, Knight went so far as to insinuate that Diddy’s actions may have played a role in the marriage issues between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. He alleged that the singer’s past connections with Diddy were a factor in their divorce. In his conversation with Chris Cuomo, Knight discussed the psychological aspects of Diddy's actions and exposed the entertainment industry.

NEW: Suge Knight warns Diddy 'your life's in danger' in jailhouse call and says 'Brother Love is not a good code name for prison'



'Your life's in danger cause you know the secrets, who's involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in ... you know they're going… pic.twitter.com/ha5mHUml0h — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 29, 2024

Knight claimed that Diddy mistreats people because he thinks the rapper was himself a victim of abuse. He also discussed the long-standing pattern of abuse in the entertainment industry, emphasizing that Diddy gave in to it and continued to impose the same pain on others rather than breaking free and recovering from the trauma. He said, "I think it was done to him… If we don’t fix it and do something about it, history will constantly be repeating itself." Last month, Knight revealed that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper could experience drug withdrawal symptoms while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his trial.

Suge Knight says Diddy is going through drug withdrawals in jail and reveals that a guy named Tubby had a job at the label, which involved bringing underage girls for artists and employees.



( 🎥 @NewsNation ) pic.twitter.com/cjLzvzOMJE — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 25, 2024

Despite the rumors, Diddy and his lawyers have not publicly admitted to his drug use before his September 16 arrest in New York City. As reported by the Mirror, Knight also revealed his prison experience, claiming that it is a harsh place for everyone, regardless of their status. According to him, prisoners frequently target others to improve their reputation within the jail system. These worries were also shared by a former MDC warden, who thought Diddy might be in danger while in prison due to his serious charges of sex trafficking, prostitution transportation, and many sexual assault cases.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)