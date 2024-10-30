Suge Knight Claims Diddy Was 'Taught' to Abuse by People Before Him: "Nobody Wanted..."

Suge Knight has something to say about hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The former Death Row Records CEO, serving a 28-year prison sentence, has opened up about Diddy’s controversial rise to fame, alleging that the abuse Combs stands accused of may have been learned from the dark side of the music industry. According to Knight, Diddy’s behavior stems from older industry figures who encouraged abusive practices as part of a cycle that manipulated and controlled young stars. Knight shared, “[Diddy] was taught [to abuse] from people before him, and he did it to the younger people after him.”

As per CheatSheet, Knight further added, “This [has] been going on in the industry for a whole bunch of years, for decades, and at the same time — you know, nobody wanted [it] to be true, and it shouldn’t have to be true.” In an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, Knight suggested that Diddy’s notorious white parties and alleged substance-driven lifestyle were deeply rooted in this cycle of abuse. He claimed, ”[Combs] was taught that. He got Usher as a kid … alcohol, drugs, sex. Justin Bieber — and see they do these things to take control. … You choose to be gay that’s your preference, but they’re doing this to people for control.”

Suge Knight talks to Cuomo about Diddy and ‘The Boiled Egg Test’ pic.twitter.com/5qB2hqDQRJ — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) September 25, 2024

Knight painted a sinister picture of the industry culture, claiming that high-profile figures orchestrated humiliating and harmful practices to test newcomers’ loyalty and resilience. He mentioned a disturbing ‘egg test’ ritual, where rising stars reportedly had to engage in degrading acts to prove their commitment. Knight alleged that these initiation practices created a pattern of trauma and abuse that seeped into how figures like Diddy managed their protégés. He remarked, “Those guys pull their pants down and bend over. They stick [the egg] up their a-s. Their eggs break. They say they’re not ready yet, they ain’t put enough work in. This is Hollywood,” as reported by FandomWire.

According to Knight, Diddy introduced young talents to substances and pressured them into similar compromising situations. Reflecting on Diddy’s infamous white parties, once the most coveted invites in hip-hop, Knight suggested they masked troubling realities, where drugs, manipulation, and control took precedence over celebration. According to Knight, many who attended Diddy’s gatherings now look back with regret.

Suge Knight Appears on "The Late Late Show" with Guest Host D.L. Hughley on November 19, 2004, in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant)

Knight also alleged that influential figures like Clive Davis, Russell Simmons, and Andre Harrell played roles in enabling or concealing misconduct within the industry, although Davis’ spokesperson has since denied Knight’s allegations. They said, “This is a completely fabricated thread that is being trafficked by an incarcerated felon. Mr. Knight’s assertions about Clive Davis are 100 percent false as nothing of the sort ever happened. Clive is a mentor to artists and, in keeping with this, never ever condoned any such inappropriate behavior.”

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, reacts to Diddy's arrest and says his behavior was influenced by Russell Simmons and Andre Harrell.

pic.twitter.com/wr2PmOxvEx — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 18, 2024

Nonetheless, Knight’s claims suggest an entire ecosystem was complicit, from record labels to executives, who allegedly paid off victims to keep allegations under wraps. He noted that some major industry names, including Jay-Z, T.I., Snoop Dogg, and Drake, were aware of the exploitative culture surrounding them but opted for silence.