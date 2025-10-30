Student Confronts JD Vance Over Immigration Crackdown During Turning Point Event — “How Can You Stand There and Say…”

As the immigration situation keeps getting worse under the Donald Trump administration, Vice President JD Vance recently faced a very straightforward question about the same from a student at a live speaking event with Turning Point USA.

Taking the microphone, the student asked Vance, “When you talk about too many immigrants here, when did you guys decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream? You made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream.” The student further added, “You don’t owe us anything. We have worked hard for it.”

The student continued her question, saying, “How can you as a vice president stand there and say that we have too many of them now, and ‘we are going to take them out,’ to people who are here, rightfully so, by paying the money that you guys asked us? You gave us the path and now how can you stop it and tell us we don’t belong here anymore?”

The student’s question stood out because the Trump administration has been accused of ruthlessly going after immigrants since he became the President for the second time. From deploying troops to ICE agents misbehaving and abusing minorities and immigrants every day, the student was clear and logical when asking her question to Vance.

Moreover, while it was initially promised that the government would be targeting those immigrants who are illegally in the US or have been associated with unlawful activities, it has now become clear that those promises were false. With the rising number of ICE brutalities and inhuman conditions of the shelters where immigrants are deported, the ugly truth behind Trump’s immigration crackdown is now all too evident.

The Trump Administration isn’t targeting the worst of the worst. Their immigration raids are going after churches and Halloween parades. What a farce. pic.twitter.com/yexub3IJK9 — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 28, 2025

Therefore, Vance could not totally dodge the question asked by the student and yet his answer was not exactly pointed or sharp. He said, “So first of all, I can believe that we should have lower immigration levels, but if the United States passes a law and makes a promise to somebody, the United States of course has to honor that promise.”

He then added, “Nobody’s talking about that. I’m talking about people who came in violation of the laws of the United States of America, and I’m talking about, in the future, reducing the number.”

Question: When you talk about too many immigrants here, when did you guys decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream? You made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream. You don’t owe us anything. We have worked hard for it. How can you as a vice… pic.twitter.com/6rxqW0aWpZ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2025

“There are people who have come here through lawful immigration pathways that have contributed to the country,” he said and elaborated, “But just because one person, or ten people, or a hundred people came in legally and have contributed to the United States of America, does that mean we’re thereby committed to let in a million, or ten million, or a hundred million people a year in the future? No, that’s not right.”

Given the fact that only 52 million people of the 340 million people residing in the US are immigrants, Vance’s response did not make much sense and the student who asked the question even raised her hand in the middle of the VP’s answer to talk about the same.

As Vance diplomatically answered the student’s question, no proper solution could be deciphered from what he said. As immigrants continue to suffer under the current administration, what Vance said only shows that it is very likely to get even worse, regardless of the logical arguments or valid proofs of residence that these people might come up with.