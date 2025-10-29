Trump Under Fire as Food Aid for 42 Million Americans Nears a Cliff

President Donald Trump faces criticism as the clock is ticking for millions of Americans who rely on food aid. Reuters reports that a memo from the U.S. Department of Agriculture warns that SNAP benefits could stop on November 1 as a result of the ongoing government shutdown.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry… At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01,” the notice bluntly reads.

Nearly 42 million Americans depend on SNAP each month to buy food. Unless rapid action is taken, with Congress still deadlocked and the White House refusing to access emergency funds, families can be left hungry.

President Donald Trump flew to South Korea on Tuesday night and gave a short statement. “We’re going to get it done,” he said, per ABC News. He didn’t offer any explanation about how he was planning to do this, leaving many in a state of uncertainty.

In Colorado, for instance, food pantries are experiencing a higher demand. “For every meal we provide, SNAP provides nine,” said one director to Reuters.

So many households are already stretched thin. Families on tight budgets are preparing for worst-case scenarios as they try to figure out what they are going to do if the benefits stop. Previously they could rely on SNAP.

Lawmakers disagree. Senate Majority Leader John Thune urged Democrats to approve a clean stopgap to reopen government. In the meantime, Democrats accuse the administration of using hunger as leverage.

But, behind the scenes, the USDA announced that it won’t touch a $5 billion emergency fund.

To those in the trenches, this isn’t politics. It is survival. Families that rely on SNAP usually live paycheck to paycheck, and losing even one month’s food aid can push them into crisis. But it’s not only families who will be hit.

Local businesses could feel the strain too. After all, each dollar of SNAP benefits generates roughly $1.50 in economic activity. One small grocery owner in Texas said, “We’ve already had customers using food banks more. If SNAP stops, it’s going to hit everyone.”

13% of the population is on food stamps… https://t.co/ZOxBO4WyCg pic.twitter.com/xi5UxNXLRj — Sam Raus (@SamRaus1) October 25, 2025

Critics are furious that the administration is gambling with these vulnerable people’s food supply. “The Trump administration is weaponizing hunger as a political bargaining chip,” said New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen via Reuters. Experts warn that delays now could have ripple effects for months, especially heading into the holiday season.

The next 48 hours are crucial. If Congress doesn’t act and the shutdown persists, families, farmers, and local economies will suffer. Are they prepared to lose the trust of their voters?

And for Americans watching, the politicians’ response will tell them everything. Will they opt to allow millions go without food to gain leverage, or will they intervene in time?

For the families that rely on SNAP, these aren’t merely headlines. They are decisions about dinner, about keeping kids fed, and about holding onto a fragile sense of stability. Time is out, and the price of inaction will be paid in full throughout America.