Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes “Nuclear Option” as Shutdown Drags On

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is urging Senate Republicans to act fast as the government remains shut down. On a Tuesday call with House Republicans, she said the party should scrap the 60‑vote rule and pass funding with a simple majority. “Let’s go nuclear,” she said, per CBS News.

But whether her party listens to her remains to be seen, especially as some believe that Greene is just rebelling against the party.

Greene made it clear she is frustrated with party leadership. “Apparently I have to go into a SCIF to find out the Republican healthcare plan!!!” she wrote on X. A SCIF is a secure room usually used for classified briefings. Her tweet highlighted how shut out she feels from decisions that affect her constituents.

The “nuclear option” Greene refers to is a big move, per Spectrum Local News. It would change Senate rules so Republicans could pass funding with just a simple majority, instead of needing 60 votes. Historically, the rule has only been changed for nominations, never to fund the government. For Greene to even consider this, it would mean that she is at the end of her rope.

The shutdown has dragged on for weeks, and Greene is worried about the impact it will have on ground level. Federal workers aren’t getting paid. Millions risk losing food‑stamp benefits. And the Senate has failed to pass the House’s funding bill 13 times. “It only takes 5 more Senate Democrats to reopen the government and pay the troops. Or the Senate Republicans can use the nuclear option,” Greene tweeted.

Greene also tied the fight to health care. If Affordable Care Act subsidies expire, many families could see their premiums double. Greene’s district in Georgia has many working people who rely on that help. For her, this isn’t just a political issue—it’s personal for the families she represents.

Not everyone agrees with her approach. In fact, it may be the leading reason why the rule is not being scrapped. Senate leaders explain that scrapping the 60‑vote rule could change the Senate forever. They worry it would set a precedent that might backfire on Republicans when they’re in the minority.

While their balanced reasoning makes sense, Greene is still not backing down. She told colleagues she has “no respect” for the House being out of session while bills sit unpassed and the president issues executive orders. She wants her party to act before voters lose trust in them. At the end of the day, a party is only as strong is as their constituents’ trust in them is.

For everyday Americans, the stakes are real. SNAP benefits, federal salaries, and other services hang in the balance. Greene’s push is a reminder that internal political fights can directly affect ordinary people.

Will her aggressive push work? That is still unclear. But Greene’s focus is on voters, not politics. She wants the GOP to take action now—or risk leaving millions of Americans in hardship. For citizens watching the fight, one thing is obvious: this is about more than leadership—it’s about whether anyone will step up and act.