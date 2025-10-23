Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mike Johnson for ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior, Accuses GOP of ‘Sitting Around’ and Doing Nothing

Marjorie Taylor Greene is speaking her mind, and House Speaker Mike Johnson is in direct line of her firing. The congresswoman took to social media to criticize her own colleagues about how they are handling the healthcare crisis. She noted how Johnson’s behaviour when dealing with the crisis has been “unacceptable.”

The government has been shut down for 22 days now, and Greene will not stand for it. The Georgia congresswoman spoke up about how poorly the GOP has been handling the crisis.

“More of my Republican colleagues are finally talking about the unaffordable health insurance crisis,” she started in a post on X. She went on to call out House Speaker Mike Johnson and his inability to present a policy plan.

“Yesterday on our GOP conference call, Speaker Johnson said he has ideas and pages of policy, but did not say a single policy plan,” she noted in the post. She then stated how “unacceptable” Johnson’s actions are.

“No plan.” Marjorie Taylor Greene torches Mike Johnson and her fellow Republicans: “I’m saying the cost of living is too high, health insurance premiums are destroying the middle class, and Republicans have no plan. Mike Johnson has not had a single conference meeting about any… pic.twitter.com/tP9aTNcpvD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 17, 2025

She urged the House speaker to act now with emphasizing how time is of the essence. Greene advised Johnson to “get in the game.” The government remains shut down after the Republican leaders have put their foot down and claimed that they will not discuss the crisis until the Democrat votes to reopen.

On the other hand, the Democrats show no motive to budge until their demands are met. “Democrats created this nightmare 15 years ago, then made it worse in 2021 by extending the ACA tax credits that are now expiring,” Greene continued in the post.

She went on to write about how “unacceptable” she finds it that the Republicans are sitting around and doing nothing. She accused the GOP leaders of doing nothing to fix the “healthcare disaster” that has proven to lead citizens to “financial ruin.”

The Georgia congresswoman has repeatedly blamed the democrats for causing damage to the healthcare system by introducing Obamacare into it. At the same time, she has been critical of the GOP for not being able to undo the damage that has been done.

“Republicans it’s time to build the off ramp off of Obamacare in a responsible way,” she declared in the post. Greene went on to lay a plan that would begin with deregulating the “healthcare and pharmaceuticals and demand price transparency across the board.” She noted how the need to incentivize the market has arisen, which would result in the opening up of competition and eventually “drive down cost.”