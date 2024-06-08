Stormy Daniels to Reveal Why Melania Knows She's 'Telling the Truth' About Her Affair with Trump

Stormy Daniels, whose sensational testimony at Donald Trump’s hush money trial captivated the world, is set to share her full life story in an exclusive podcast with the Daily Mail. In the podcast titled Everything I Know About Me, Daniels will divulge details about her alleged encounters with Trump, as well as her pivotal role in the historic conviction of the former U.S. president. This series, which delves into the lives of prominent figures, will feature Daniels as its inaugural U.S. guest.

The first episode is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 11. In a startling revelation, Daniels explains why she believes Melania Trump knows she is 'telling the truth' about her alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006. She also reveals insights about the trial and addresses the frustrations stemming from the numerous misconceptions it generated according to Yahoo! News.

In this in-depth show, the 45-year-old will discuss the night in a hotel room 18 years ago when she claims to have had sex with the former president. She will share details about her troubled childhood, controversial career, love of horses, and her testimony in the Manhattan trial that captured global attention. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was at the center of a worldwide spectacle as she recounted to a jury how she was paid $130,000 to remain silent about her alleged romantic involvement with Trump.

She testified about meeting the now-77-year-old presumptive Republican presidential nominee at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Hired to work at the event, she was introduced to Trump, who was then a reality TV star and property developer, not yet involved in politics. He was newly married, having wed Melania the previous year, and was preparing for the birth of his fifth child, son Barron. The court heard that Stormy was invited to Trump's penthouse suite for dinner. She says he opened the door in his pajamas, and they chatted.

When she went to the restroom, she returned to find him in his underwear. What happened next has been the subject of speculation ever since. Trump has denied ever meeting Daniels, and critics have accused her of lying. She maintains that they slept together but says she has blocked out the memory. Daniels is now trying to set the record straight with her side of the story, offering a raw retelling of how she became one of the most divisive figures in the U.S. The nearly two-decade saga with Trump has upended her life and 'defined' her.

However, she is resolute in sharing her story in full. Trump is set to be sentenced later this summer on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The historic trial polarized America, galvanizing Trump's loyal supporters and inciting a frenzy among his critics. Throughout the ordeal, he has insisted it was a politically motivated sham designed to prevent his return to the White House.