Stormy Daniels Says Trump Should Be Jailed, ‘Made a Volunteer Punching Bag at a Women’s Shelter’

After Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying company records, Stormy Daniels, one of the star witnesses from the prosecution in his hush money criminal trial, demanded that he be imprisoned. The adult film star, who was paid $130,000 for her discretion on her 2006 affair with the former US president, said the presidential contender is “completely and utterly out of touch with reality.”

Stormy Daniels breaks her silence for the first time since Trump’s guilty verdict: “I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter.” pic.twitter.com/xuNyJFODWX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 2, 2024

“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women’s shelter,” Daniels said, adding that she is "shocked" but also vindicated that a jury in a New York court swiftly found Trump guilty, indicating that they trusted her evidence, The Guardian reported.

Daniels, however, stated that she is unable to prevent receiving death threats from Trump's followers. She has been subjected to these threats ever since she testified at the Manhattan trial. Her testimony, centered on the hush money payment made by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, detailed the sexual encounter she had with the business mogul turned president ten years before at a celebrity golf tournament.

“You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard,” she told the paper. “Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove, like I said, I’ve been telling the truth the entire time. It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy.”

The jury in the historic first criminal trial of a sitting or former US president reached its decision against Trump after deliberating for less than 12 hours. For Trump, the presumed Republican nominee, it represents a dangerous political moment. His poll ratings have not moved during the trial, but they may collapse at any time. A jury of twelve New Yorkers found Trump guilty of felony falsification of business records, a charge that makes it illegal for someone to intentionally make false entries in documents to conduct another crime. On July 11, he will be sentenced.

Praise to the #women who took on Trump:E. Jean Carroll, the woman he raped;then libeled & who #Trump owes over $80 million for slander...and: #StormyDaniels who came to court -scared-but told the truth.



The rest of us women will finish the job at the ballot box in November. https://t.co/HzSE7qIKWU — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) May 30, 2024

Daniels represents many who believe Trump is certainly guilty and should be imprisoned. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found half of Americans (50%) believe that Trump's guilty verdict was the right one. Almost as many (49%) believe that Trump should withdraw from the presidential race. A Morning Consult poll reported 54% of registered voters saying they "strongly" or "somewhat" approved of the guilty verdict.

While 49% of respondents thought Trump should get a probationary sentence, more than 44% said he should go to jail, per Forbes. According to the poll, about 49% of Independents thought Trump should withdraw from the presidential race. The poll even found that 15% of prospective Republican voters think Trump should give up on his campaign, whereas 8% of Trump's self-described followers agreed.