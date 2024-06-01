President Biden Condemns Trump for Calling Hush Money Trial 'Rigged' Over Unfavorable Verdict

In his first public response to former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in the hush money case, President Joe Biden labeled Trump's remarks as 'reckless' and 'irresponsible.' Despite being pressed by reporters, Biden only smiled and declined to comment on Trump's accusation that the Democratic Party is attempting to turn him into a 'political prisoner.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

On Friday, Biden returned to Washington from Rehoboth Beach to meet with the Belgian prime minister and host the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House. Although the White House had scheduled a statement on the Middle East, Biden opened his remarks by addressing the Trump verdict, indicating its importance. "The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed," Biden asserted, referencing the trial's outcome from New York City the previous day." Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself. It was a state case, not a federal one, and it was heard by a jury of 12 citizens—12 Americans, 12 people like you," the president continued.

Biden emphasized that, like 'millions' of other juries, "this jury was chosen the same way every jury in America is chosen." "There was a process that Donald Trump's attorney was part of. The jury heard five weeks of evidence—five weeks—and after careful deliberation, they reached a unanimous verdict," Biden said. "They found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts," the president stated.

Image Source: Getty Images

Biden also noted that Trump would have the opportunity to appeal "just like everyone else." "That's how the American system of justice works," Biden said. "And it's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," the president added. Biden highlighted the enduring strength of the American justice system, which has stood for nearly 250 years, and emphasized the importance of respecting it. "We should never allow anyone to tear it down, it's as simple as that," the president stated. "That's America, that's who we are, that's who we'll always be," Biden said, adding, "God willing." Trump has asserted that the 34 felony counts against him are part of a politically motivated prosecution aimed at interfering with the 2024 election, where he is set to face Biden again.

Most of the Republican Party has supported Trump, decrying the case as unfair. Trump spoke briefly outside the court on Thursday, arguing that he had been unfairly treated and that it should have been a "non-case." He criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the case to court. "This was a disgrace, this was a rigged trial," Trump declared.

At Friday's news conference, where he did not take questions from reporters, Trump reiterated his complaints and confirmed that his team would appeal the conviction. He repeated that the trial was "rigged" and claimed the New York case was politically motivated and a "witch hunt." He added that one witness called by his defense team was "literally crucified," and warned his supporters that "if they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone."