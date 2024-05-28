This Former RNC Chair Calls For Putting Ex-Prez Donald Trump's 'A** in Jail'

On Sunday, May 26, Michael Steele, MSNBC host and former chair of the Republican National Committee, called for the justice system to incarcerate Donald Trump. This request came in response to the ex-president's recent social media criticisms of the U.S. Department of Justice.

When asked by the MSNBC host about his stance on the blame shift on judges by Trump, Steele said, "It's enormously dangerous. I'm shocked we've allowed this thing to get this far. I can give you my best analysis at this point, on this situation and Trump and his attacks on judges, 'Put his a** in jail.' That's how you end it. That's how it stops."

Glenn Kirschner, ex-federal prosecutor remains skeptical that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, handling Trump's case involving classified documents, will take punitive action against him for misrepresenting the language of the search warrant and criticizing the DOJ.

Trump faced indictment last summer for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021 and obstructing the government's attempts to recover them. This followed an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, in August 2022. Earlier in the week, Trump sent an email to his fervent supporters, expressing outrage over language in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant that is standard in all federal search warrants.

Trump claimed, "BIDEN’S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME! It’s just been revealed that Biden’s DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago. You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable … Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger."

The ex-POTUS also mailed his associates about potential threats from his rival President Biden.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the former President's allegations "extremely dangerous." According to Garland, "Justice Department standard policy limiting the use of force...in fact, it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden's home."

In January 2023, the FBI discovered classified materials in Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, residence. Similarly, classified documents were found in his Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C., in November 2022. Following an investigation by the DOJ, Biden was not criminally charged.

"There is a vehicle in the law designed to address this. When a pre-trial defendant is on release, he's on release still technically in four cases, is a danger to even a single person in the community, the law says he is to be detained pending trial," he said according to MSNBC.

"As we were just discussing, this is another failure of the equal application of the law to Donald Trump and we are paying the price dearly for it," he continued. "Judge Cannon will pay no attention because she's obviously not going to do anything, including, I don't believe, modify his conditions of release because of the really violence-inducing rhetoric that he just engaged in," Kirschner added.