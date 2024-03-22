Stormy Daniels 'Absolutely Ready' to Testify Against Donald Trump in the 'Hush Money' Scandal

The 'hush money' scandal involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former president Donald Trump appears to be going nowhere. As reported by ABC News, in response to a 34-count indictment filed against Trump in April of last year, which involved Micheal Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 in hush money days before the 2016 presidential election, Trump entered a not guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Daniels recently gave her side of the story on the well-liked ABC talk show, The View. The former model expressed yet again that she is eager to testify against the 2024 GOP frontrunner. Daniels asserted, "I'm absolutely ready. I've been ready. I'm hoping with all of my heart that they call me because...I relish the day that I get to face him and speak my truth."

Daniels also elaborated on her 2006 sexual encounter with the Republican leader during the live show. When asked to elaborate on why she made new allegations of being 'misled and cornered' by Trump when initially she had called the encounter consensual, Daniels insisted that she has always spoken the truth. She said, "Why is it the same story? Because I'm telling the truth, and I haven't changed my story," Daniels said. She added, "Those details are burned into my soul forever."

Daniels was on the daytime talk show to promote her latest documentary titled Stormy which debuted on Peacock. “When the indictment happened, Michael Cohen actually texted me and expressed extreme fear for my safety," she recalled during the show. “Back in 2018, people online called me stuff like ‘liar,’ ‘slut,’ ‘gold digger.’ This time around it is very different. It is direct threats, it is, ‘I’m going to come to your house and slit your throat, your daughter should be euthanized.’

They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts," she explained. As reported by Newsweek, Daniels also went on to add, "I said in some interview or somewhere, I believe, that they're more like suicide bombers this time around, where they honestly and truly believe they are being patriotic, and that I am like the devil."

The former adult actress was quoted for the first time as willing to testify in the New York criminal case, in an interview with Piers Morgan. During the TalkTV segment that aired in April 2023, Daniel asserted her views on the matter, “Having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am. And if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me.”

In response, Morgan confirmed, “So there’s no doubt, if they ask you to testify, you will testify?” “Oh, absolutely,” she replied. “The king has been dethroned, he’s no longer untouchable...And nobody should be untouchable. It doesn’t matter what your job description is, whether you’re the president. Like you should be held responsible for your actions,” she concluded.