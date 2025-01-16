“Stop Exploiting LA Wildfires”, Danny Trejo Accuses Kim Kardashian of Capitalizing on LA Wildfires to Promote Her Own Agenda

Kardashian then mentioned the topic of pay parity between firefighters and requested they be paid more. As per Newscreek, she wrote, “get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, [and] some have died to prove to the community that they have changed [and] are now first responders.” Kardashian also explained, “The incarcerated firefighters have been paid $1/hour to risk their lives, and this pay has been the same since 1984,” later adding, “This year there was an agreement to raise the incarcerated firefighters’ pay to $5/hour, but it got shot down last minute.”
Despite her good intentions for the people suffering, this post was not well received by Machete star Danny Trejo. Trejo felt that Kim should be helping the wildfire victims, the ones who were severely affected, instead of politicizing the matter. Additionally, the actor, known for his roles in Machete and Desperado, noted that Kim Kardashian’s remarks resonated with him as he served as an incarcerated firefighter during his time behind bars in the 1960s and early 1970s.
Trejo further claimed that, for the inmates, it was more essential to reduce their sentence than earn minimal wages, as most of their earnings typically go toward restitution. Furthermore, raised in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Trejo, who has been a former felon for alleged assault, theft, and drug-related crimes, has been a strong advocate for the prison inmates and has engaged in efforts such as food donations and raising awareness for organizations that assist individuals affected by substance abuse and homelessness.