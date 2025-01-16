“Stop Exploiting LA Wildfires”, Danny Trejo Accuses Kim Kardashian of Capitalizing on LA Wildfires to Promote Her Own Agenda

The city of Los Angeles is already infamous for its poor air quality. Still, the tragic Los Angeles wildfires, which began on January 7, have devastated neighborhoods, claimed 24 lives, and wreaked havoc across Southern California, destroying homes. According to Mint, the losses reportedly amount to $275 billion. Several houses and cars were burned amid the wildfires in Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates in Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2025.

With firefighters tirelessly working to control the fire amidst strong gusts of wind, several celebrities, including Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, saw their Pacific Palisades house destroyed. Popular personality Paris Hilton also lost her home. Amidst all the chaos, many stars took to social media to express their support and condolences to affected families, one of whom was reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder shared a series of stories on Instagram on Saturday, January 11, containing a statement that read, “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community.” She then mentioned, “On all 5 fires in Los Angeles, there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us. They are on the Palisades fire and Eaton fire in Pasadena, working 24-hour shifts.”