Kim Kardashian Looks So Different At Skims Opening And Fans Seem to Know Why

Kim Kardashian was recently seen at the flagship store launch of Skims in New York. Skims is an American clothing and shapewear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian along with Emma and Jens Grede. However, what made the headlines was Kim’s noticeably unique look, which immediately drew fan speculation.

Kim was seen attending the event, which was on Fifth Avenue while riding a scooter due to a broken leg. The 44-year celebrity was seen wearing a co-ord set that flaunted a deep-neck top and snug pants. She added an extra oomph to the look with her transparent heels but slipped into UGCs later for comfort.

Paps found Kim hosting and greeting her guests with a big smile, but social media buzzed regarding her different appearance. Fans pointed out her makeup choice as a possible reason for her different appearance.

The Express US reported on how social media went gaga over her new look and immediately expressed their opinion. An observer on social media commented, “She did her lips in a new way. She overlined her lips with brown liner and added lighter lipstick. It’s a ’90s thing.” Another added, “Kimmy went wild on her lips, they are massive, but it looks cool.”

Fans also speculated about alternate possibilities like her hairstyle. Kim, who is often seen in a sleek bun or well-done hair, donned bangs that framed her face. The hair was definitely the highlight of her outfit and gave her a distinctive look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The store launch was a star-studded event, as Cardi B, Paris Hilton, and Teyana Taylor were seen at the launch in striking fits. Kim K expressed overwhelming gratitude during the post-opening dinner, saying, “It means the world to me that you guys are here to support.”

She was filled with gratitude as she added, “I cannot f—— believe we have a store on Fifth Avenue,” eliciting cheers from the attendees. She even reminisced about the early days of her career and exclaimed, “My first job ever was in retail,” and elaborated that this experience “shaped her” and provided her with “the best experience” where she “learned so much.”

📹| @KimKardashian greeting guests at her SKIMS flagship store launch event last night in New York City.

The new flagship store of Skims stands strong in a prime location, previously occupied by Versace and luxury names such as Ferragamo, Nike, Tag Heuer, and Versace.

The four-story luxury space is devoted to loungewear and shapewear collections from Skims, including reputable collaborations with high fashion brands like North Face and Dolce & Gabbana. Skims successfully achieved a $4 million valuation in 2023 and, earlier this year, made a paradigm shift from online to physical retail stores.