Was Ben Affleck’s Home Visited by the FBI During LA Fires? Here’s What You Should Know

Ben Affleck’s bachelor pad got a visit from FBI agents and Los Angeles cops amid the ravaging wildfires. Authorities were seen outside the “Gone Girl” fame’s home located in Brentwood, California on Sunday.

As per reports from Page Six, a representative for the FBI press relations office said, “Members of the FBI‘s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades Fire relative to unauthorized drone activity. Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.”

Ben Affleck gets a visit from the FBI at his Brentwood home 🤨 pic.twitter.com/yn7LEyHNAl — Frank Fighting For Faith & Freedom 🕊️🇺🇸 (@thinktankfranks) January 14, 2025

The day following, Ben returned to his $20 million house, which he bought amid his divorce with Jennifer Lopez. He received notice that his new home had not been damaged due to the fires. “Ben’s home is still under evacuation order, but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being,” reported an insider of Page Six. “Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes. He has seen a lot of devastation, and it’s beyond tragic. … Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.”

On Saturday, Affleck was found hugging his eldest daughter emotionally just outside of his home. The Deep Water actor has also been in constant contact with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez amid the wildfire, reported Page Six. Sources also reported that Lopez, 55, “has been checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal” and “let him know she’s there for him and the kids.”

The investigation into the drone came as the wildfires continue to destroy areas of Los Angeles, fed by the strong winds in the area. As per NBC News, as of Jan 13, the flames have killed 24 people so far. It has destroyed more than 12,300 structures and spread across 40,000 acres. The wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, the area’s biggest wildfire, are now 14% contained at the time of publishing.

Ben Affleck has evacuated from his LA home and raced to ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home amid the Pacific Palisades Fire💔 pic.twitter.com/v9Y80LKXfn — Tell Tales (@TellTalesOnline) January 9, 2025

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom the actor shares three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12, shared her loss. Garner shared that he had lost someone due to the fires. Jennifer told MSNBC during a Jan 10 interview, “I did lose a friend and for our church it’s really tender.” The interview was alongside chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen has been providing help to the area.

“So I don’t feel like I should talk about her yet. But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out in time.” The 52-year-old commented about the devastating impact of the fires, noting she can “write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes” while hers currently remains unscathed.