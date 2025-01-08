Ben Affleck’s $20 Million Dream Home in Danger as California Wildfires Rage On

Ben Affleck is being forced to leave his home behind like many others. The Batman star has had to evacuate his house after a wildfire broke out in California. Affleck’s mansion, located in the Pacific Palisades area, was one of the neighborhoods that was evacuated.

The authorities and firefighters are trying their best to get the situation under control. Reports suggest that approximately 49,000 people have been evacuated from the region. Pacific Palisades, where Ben’s house is located was categorised as an area with “extreme” winds which would make the intensity of the wildfire more severe.

The 52-year-old moved into his Pacific Palisades house after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Ben previously lived with the singer in their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The wildfire that is currently causing havoc in the Los Angeles area started off as a brush fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department shared that the fire started on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. The fire has engulfed 200 acres of land at this point.

The authorities were quick to notify the people in the area to evacuate before any loss of life occurred. No deaths have been reported in the area. The neighbourhood that Affleck’s mansion is located in, is densely populated with many A-listers.

Pacific Palisades is located in the north of Santa Monica and is home to other celebrities like Tom Hanks. Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, James Woods, Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon, and Adam Sandler own homes in the region.

Ben’s home is estimated to be worth $20.5 million. Architectural Digest revealed that the French country style mansion, that is now home to the actor, was designed by Cliff May. The mansion reportedly has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. It is built on land that spreads across 6,200 square feet. The house also comes with a guest house of its own.

Jennifer and Ben put their Beverly Hills home up for sale after their split. The exes who originally bought the house for $60.9 million are now looking to sell it for $68 million. Reports suggest that the estranged couple have finalised their divorce after keeping the negotiations private.

‘Bennifer’, as they are fondly known, decided to opt for a quiet affair initially and had a Las Vegas wedding in July 2022. A month later, the stars were surrounded by family and friends when they had their second wedding ceremony. The event took place at Affleck’s Georgia estate where family and a few famous faces gathered to celebrate Ben and Jennifer. Page Six reported that Ben’s close friend Matt Damon and his wife were also at the nuptials.

Rumors about a possible separation between the two started spreading in the month of May last year. In October 2024, Jennifer spoke about her impending divorce. The singer said she was “excited” to be alone and wasn’t “looking for anybody.”

TMZ recently reported that the stars have finalized the divorce and have reached a settlement. The outlet also revealed that Ben and Jennifer will be officially ending their whirlwind romance in a month and a half.