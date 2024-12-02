Jennifer Aniston Found Angelina Jolie's Comments On Brad Pitt Affair During An Interview 'Uncool'

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved actresses in the acting industry, and her passion for acting and making people smile has stolen the hearts of fans everywhere. While she's had some tremendous highs in her career since Friends, the actress has had her fair share of trials with respect to her personal life. One of the major lows was her separation from Fight Club actor Brad Pitt. Of course, as everyone knows, Pitt married Angelina Jolie, whom he met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while still with Aniston.

Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Brad Pitt attend the Los Angeles premiere of the film 'Along Came Polly' at the Grauman's on January 12, 2004, in Hollywood. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Rumors at the time suggested that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Jolie while the two were still together. After much denial, Pitt and Jolie shared that they indeed did fall in love on the set of their film. Jolie revealed this in an interview with People in the year 2006 and mentioned how they were 'more than friends' during filming. "We ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," admitted Jolie in the interview.

She went on to explain her anticipation to work [with Pitt], "I think a few months in I realized, God I can't wait to get to work." As the interview progressed, Jolie recalled a part of the reason for the two to have gotten together and credited it to everything they'd do together while filming. "Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became a pair," claimed Jolie.

While reports of their romance were abuzz, Aniston said nothing with regard to her ex-husband's newfound romantic partner and their love story. However, she broke her silence soon after and expressed her opinion on the matter in an interview with Vogue in the year 2008. The We're The Millers actress emphasized life after separation from Pitt and her thoughts about Jolie.

Initially, the person who interviewed Aniston was asked to 'turn off' their recorder, so much of what Aniston had spoken while off-record is still unknown to this day. However, after a brief moment, Aniston revealed what she really thought about the fact that Jolie 'stole' her man, as per The Things. "There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening," said Aniston in reference to Jolie's interview from 2006. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss," added the actress. But Aniston went on to further note one specific comment that Jolie made: "The stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool."

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.