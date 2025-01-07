Jennifer Lopez was seen visiting ex, Ben Affleck’s home just a day before their divorce settlement news broke. The On the Floor songstress filed to end their two-year marriage in August 2024, and their divorce was settled in less than five months.

As per sources, the couple had a smooth divorce settlement with no litigation over their property. TMZ, who first broke their divorce news, reported that they walked away with whatever they acquired individually from various projects. Lopez also dropped her last name once the divorce was finalized last year.

After divorce with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez will revert to using her maiden name: Report https://t.co/uzgsga4owJ pic.twitter.com/JX7Da9dHlX — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) January 7, 2025

The ex-couple was caught outside the Gone Girl fame actor’s LA home on Sunday. They were accompanied by Jennifer’s 16-year-old kid Emme, who left Affleck’s home carrying a huge present. Jennifer was overjoyed to be reunited with the actor’s 12-year-old son, Samuel.

The couple seemed to have no intention of making headlines or embracing a glamorous, glitzy image. Lopez, 55, wore a tan full-sleeved top, baggy jeans, and classic boots, and Affleck, 52, donned cargo pants paired with a black button-up. The pop sensation and Good Will Hunting star came together after spending their holidays apart.

The ex-couple’s meetup quickly led to speculations of them getting back together. However, a source close to the couple put an end to the rumors and told People that the former couple “are not getting back together.” “The kids love spending time together. Ben and Jennifer always do everything for the kids to be happy,” the source added.

Ben Affleck spent Christmas with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids- Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. An insider told Page Six, “Jennifer Garner invited Ben to spend Christmas with her and the kids, so he did, and they all celebrated together as a family.”

“It’s really important to Jen [Garner] to be together for the kids for the holidays and special events/occasions and they love it. They have a great relationship and friendship. They’re very close,” reported Page Six. A close source had previously mentioned that the couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, split time with the children during the holiday season.

Ben Affleck spent Christmas with Jennifer Garner amid Jennifer Lopez divorce: report https://t.co/tBNunYeLPl pic.twitter.com/YTlDOy4lnN — Page Six (@PageSix) December 31, 2024

Reports also mentioned that this year, while doing Christmas shopping, Ben kept Lopez in mind. He surprised her with an autographed Marlon Brando Book. “Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source reported. “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well,” the source added.

On December 22, the ex-couple met for a brief amount of time to exchange their gifts at Soho House in West Hollywood, California. Sources close to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reported that the couple continues to maintain a good relationship even after the divorce.

Previously as well, Lopez has told media outlets that both Ben and she do not share bad blood, even though they’ve parted ways. “You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t,” Jennifer addressed their split in an October 2024 interview with Interview Magazine. “And then, this Summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'”