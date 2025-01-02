Jennifer Lopez Accuses Jennifer Garner of Being the ‘Real Villain’ in Her Failed Marriage With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the testimony of a rocky relationship. Finally calling it quits after years of hope, they filed for divorce in August 2024. Now it looks like the ex-couple is finally done for good. As per reports, Lopez is nearing the end of this chapter of her life and is looking forward to focus on her own life.

From dating in the early 2000s to finding their way back to each other nearly two decades later, their story is no less than a movie. JLo and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2022 and parted ways in 2024. As per a report by TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August after separating earlier in the year.

Ben Affleck was earlier married to Jennifer Garner and share three kids with her, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Needless to say, the Batman actor and ex-wife Garner are still close which frustrated Lopez. According to recent reports by InTouch, Jennifer Lopez was always suspicious about Ben Affleck’s relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. An insider reveals,

“J. Lo felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage. The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy. She has always been suspicious that there’s still something between them, and seeing them acting like this cozy, happy family again for the whole world to see has only made her even more sure she was right all along.”

The insider explained how The Boy Next Door actress felt cheated and humiliated. He continued,

“It’s so humiliating because she feels like she was played for a total fool… like she ignored her own instincts because she wanted to believe the lies Ben told her. She’s furious with Ben, but in her view, it’s Jen who’s the real villain because she acted like this total sweetheart to Jen’s face and made a show of wanting to help when in reality she was running interference the whole time.”

Well, it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez was not entirely wrong. Months after finalizing the divorce, Intouch now reports that Affleck and Garner are in the “best place” in their relationship. The ex-couple were married from 2005 to 2018 and are still very close. The insider tells the outlet, “They both put their kids first, and they genuinely like each other.”

Ben Affleck, ex-wife Jennifer Garner spotted having serious conversation https://t.co/w6aKGYHNP0 pic.twitter.com/fkYHvIDoPl — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2023

The insider further explained that Garner was indeed supportive, which helped Affleck during his hard times with Jennifer Lopez. The source revealed that Affleck is content with Garner, who has had to be “brutally honest” to the kids about their father. “But it was always done in an empathetic and loving way,” said the insider.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner celebrated Christmas together and one can only assume that maybe this time, they will find their way back to each other officially. Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez’s divorce proceedings have stalled as they cannot decide on how to divide their assets. This has, in return, caused tension and frustration in the process and within the former love birds as well.