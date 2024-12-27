Jennifer Lopez Opens Up on Overcoming ‘Hardships’ After Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez candidly spoke on how she managed to handle the hard times, especially after her divorce from Ben Affleck. The duo officially got hitched back in 2022 and went their separate ways with divorce in August 2024, shocking their fans. In a recent interview with British Vogue, JLo opened up about her life after divorce and how she is dealing with her hardships currently. The Hustlers star said, “I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me,” she explained. “What is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment?” Lopez believes that staying positive helps her handle life’s challenges better.

She continued, “Because that’s really what our hardships are in life. What am I supposed to learn here? There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason. Lopez said she always tries to find the meaning behind difficult experiences. “What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable, and kind of evolve and grow from this point?” she concluded.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were getting a divorce the day this video dropped lmao pic.twitter.com/fg5d5Ms5Es https://t.co/5wwuoy0oh5 — John (@iam_johnw) August 20, 2024

In October, the 55-year-old made similar comments during an Interview magazine profile. She reflected on how some life lessons had to be repeated before she fully understood them. “I think to myself, ‘Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it now,’” she said. Lopez added that she’s realized she is capable of true joy and happiness.

Interestingly, Lopez and Affleck were recently spotted together at a school play. Both went with their kids since their children study at the same school. Ben Affleck’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, was also present there.

Page Six reported that Lopez and Affleck want to stay connected although they have ended their romantic relationship. An insider shared, “Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate whenever it involves their kids.” It’s this moment that bestows on the world what seems to be Lopez’s philosophy in life: every bad experience is an opportunity for her to learn and to become better. Earlier, a source close to TMZ reported that the two Hollywood stars have no plans of dating for now and are majorly focusing on fulfilling their professional commitments.

Hilo sobre la tortuosa relación de Ben Affleck con Jennifer López. Comenzamos👇 pic.twitter.com/NdJNZedEdD — R E P L I C A N T (@Roybattyforever) June 13, 2024

Both Affleck and Lopez first met in 2002 which was the start of their relationship. The duo ended their engagement in 2004 and went ahead in life with their respective relationships. The two are still reported to be on good terms with each other. JLo was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and are parents to twins Max and Emme. On the other hand, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three kids together.