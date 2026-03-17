Steve Benen Targets Trump Again Over Pirro Failures and Economic Missteps

After previously attacking Donald Trump’s political decisions and public claims in February 2026 and earlier this month, MS Now journalist Steve Benen is back with another sharp dig at the president.

This time, his criticism was focused on Trump’s decision to appoint Jeanine Pirro as a top federal prosecutor. According to Benen, this move has turned into a “fiasco”, as Pirro’s office has struggled to win important cases, creating embarrassment for the administration.

“It was roughly two months ago when the public learned that Donald Trump’s Justice Department had opened a criminal investigation intoJerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair,” Benen wrote.

Here’s what a user posted on X (formerly Twitter):

🚨 BREAKING: US Attorney Pirro has launched a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION into Fed Chair Jerome Powell He LIED TO CONGRESS about massive Federal Reserve spending on his massive “renovation” boondoggle. Jail might be in Powell’s future! pic.twitter.com/UbndCTBitG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2026

He then added, “Even by contemporary standards, the whole endeavor was ridiculous: There was no credible evidence of wrongdoing, and it seemed rather obvious that the administration was targeting Powell because he was on the White House’s growing revenge list.”

Benen particularly pointed to the failed legal effort against Jerome Powell, where the Justice Department’s investigation lacked real evidence from the start. According to Benen, the case turned out to be a failure because Powell was targeted simply due to the president’s prejudice

The journalist thus mentioned, “The president really ought to be asking himself right now whether it was a smart move to tap a former Fox News host to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the nation’s capital.”

He added, “Jeanine Pirro’s failed effort against Powell was humiliating, but it coincided with a similarly humiliating effort to indict Democratic veterans in Congress who advised service members to follow the law, which coincided with a separate failed criminal investigation into Joe Biden.”

Further aiming a direct jab at Jeanine Pirro, Steve Benen mentioned, “Pirro’s office has lost so many closely watched cases with such regularity that it’s been challenging to keep up with them.”

At the same time, the MS Now journalist has also called out Donald Trump for making false claims about strong job numbers. During a recent press conference, the President said his administration has created more than 300,000 jobs and brought in over $18 trillion in a short period.

Trump: “Since I took office we created we’ve created more than three hundredjerb — thraaahuuuu take a listen to this number three hundred thousand jobs.” pic.twitter.com/oQnFS4UPs5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

“Since I took office, we created more than 300 — hang on, listen to this — 300,000 jobs now filled by proud, hardworking American women,” Trump stated. “It’s a record… Jobs are coming in through the roof, and we have factories being built all over the country… We’ve taken in $18 trillion-plus in 11 months.”

Addressing this comment, Benen argued that Trump’s claim is blatantly false. “Is it true, for example, that his administration has created 300,000 jobs?” He asked. Benen then added, “No, that’s not even close to being correct.”

“As we learned earlier this month, the U.S. economy actually lost 90,000 jobs in February, and looking back over the 14 months of Trump’s second term, the cumulative total was 150,000 jobs,” the journalist said.

Apart from debunking Trump’s economic claims, Benen also criticized the President’s behavior in other areas, including his interactions with the military. He recalled one incident where Trump spoke to active-duty troops and urged them to support his political party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“’You have to vote for us,’ Trump told the troops, referring to his party and the 2026 midterm elections,” Benen wrote. “There is no modern precedent for any American president engaging in such radical politicking with active-duty servicemembers, though over the last several months, it’s become a more common sight.”