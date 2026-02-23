Steve Bannon Wanted Trump Gone From Office

Steve Bannon has gotten himself into another controversy, and now, his past allies are questioning him. Bannon is known for his staunch support of Donald Trump and his policies.

He also hosts the War Room podcast, which is a prominent right-wing show known for promoting the MAGA ideology. However, the narrative completely shifted for Bannon when the Epstein files revealed his close connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

During Trump’s first presidency, Bannon served as his chief strategist for some time before getting fired. Apparently, around that time, he was not very happy with Trump and even discussed removing him from office with Epstein.

Bannon texted Epstein on New Year’s Eve 2018, following the win of Democrats in the midterm elections. The messages read, “WH” (White House) has “zero plan to punch back.” Seeing this, Epstein replied, “He is really borderline. Not sure what he may do,” most likely meaning Trump.

Ya think??!!! The Epstein files reveal Steve Bannon told Jeffrey Epstein that Trump was ‘beyond borderline’ and unfit for office — telling Epstein the 25th Amendment would be appropriate. https://t.co/oQ0G5y20cf pic.twitter.com/LutJbB4ibd — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 1, 2026

Bannon then messaged, “I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 (th) amendment…We really need an intervention.”

This is a pretty controversial thing to write, specifically when the 25th Amendment details the removal of the sitting president, if something happens to them.

Weirdly enough, Bannon, who raved about the release of the Epstein files, is yet to make any comment about his own involvement with the disgraced s– offender.

Previously, in his podcast, Bannon made some big statements like, “Democrats know Epstein’s black book is a ticking time bomb. That’s why they’ve switched their focus to affordability.”

He also commented, “Epstein is a key that picks the lock on so many things… Not just individuals, but also institutions – intelligence institutions – and foreign governments.”

However, now it is mostly silence that comes from his side about Jeffrey Epstein or the Epstein files.

Following this, other Trump supporters have come forward to call Bannon out. Laura Loomer told CNN that Bannon should be transparent and “100 percent forthcoming” about Epstein.

Michael Flynn, who used to be Trump’s former national security advisor, also slammed Bannon on X. He wrote, “I remember all the 25th amendment talk back in the first term. It was really ugly. If Bannon AND Epstein were behind it, Bannon needs to be brought in for questioning. And he needs to address this.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Steve Bannon called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment in text chats with Epstein. If you can’t condem this vile monster then I want nothing to do with you! https://t.co/IGD50OBEQs pic.twitter.com/pkhvh3dVSY — Liberal Tear Creator™ (@LibTearCreator1) February 16, 2026

Epstein was concerned with Trump’s mental health and discussed this with Michael Wolff, Trump’s biographer. He wrote Wolff, “Some at dinner with Donald last night were concerned about dementia. Tons of makeup. Did not recognize old friends.”

Though Bannon has not explicitly addressed his comments on Trump, he did give a roundabout explanation about his bond with Epstein.

He told The New York Times, “I am a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures… That’s the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed.”

It remains to be seen just how much longer Bannon manages to avoid acknowledging this past blunder.