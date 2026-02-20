Steve Bannon Faces Scrutiny for His Silence Following Release of His Text Messages With Jeffrey Epstein

Steve Bannon’s alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein has sparked a number of controversies. Questions are being raised because Bannon once covered the Epstein case passionately. However, critics claim now that his own name has been found on the files at length, he has hardly anything to say.

In 2025, Bannon hosted many segments discussing the Epstein files on his podcast War Room. A post on X with a video from one such discussion has also gained millions of views.

BANNON: Democrats know Epstein’s black book is a ticking time bomb. That’s why they’ve switched their focus to affordability. And yet they still have no plan for it. All they want to do is spend more money. pic.twitter.com/HTSSMyBOw9 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) July 25, 2025

Here, Bannon claimed, “Democrats know Epstein’s black book is a ticking time bomb. That’s why they’ve switched their focus to affordability.”

Bannon also continuously highlighted how important the release of the files is for the public. He said, “Epstein is a key that picks the lock on so many things… Not just individuals, but also institutions – intelligence institutions – and foreign governments.”

However, the situation changed drastically after the files were actually released, exposing some concerning discussions between Bannon and Epstein. The duo texted not only about planning a “take down” of Pope Francis, but also about removing President Donald Trump from office.

Ya think??!!! The Epstein files reveal Steve Bannon told Jeffrey Epstein that Trump was ‘beyond borderline’ and unfit for office — telling Epstein the 25th Amendment would be appropriate. https://t.co/oQ0G5y20cf pic.twitter.com/LutJbB4ibd — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 1, 2026

When Democrats retook office after the midterms in 2018, Bannon discussed using the 25th Amendment against Trump.

Bannon texted, “WH” (White House) has “zero plan to punch back.” Epstein replied, “He is really borderline. Not sure what he may do.” After this, Bannon sent, “I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 (th) amendment,” adding, “We really need an intervention.”

This obviously did not sit well with many of Trump’s loyalists. Laura Loomer, the far-right political activist, informed CNN that Bannon should be “100 percent forthcoming” about his connections with Epstein.

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser for Trump, also expressed concern about Bannon’s comments on Trump’s removal.

He took to X to write, “I remember all the 25th amendment talk back in the first term. It was really ugly. If Bannon AND Epstein were behind it, Bannon needs to be brought in for questioning. And he needs to address this.”

The WH or at least DOJ needs to come out and say what they plan on doing with this information. I remember all the 25th amendment talk back in the first term. It was really ugly. If Bannon AND Epstein were behind it, Bannon needs to be brought in for questioning. And he needs to… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) February 16, 2026

Following these allegations, Bannon has mostly decided to remain silent.

In a statement to The New York Times, he just said, “I am a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures… That’s the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed.”