Stephen Hawking's Claim Was Allegedly Refuted by Jeffrey Epstein Who Bribed The Friends of Victims

Infamous sex offender and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein shocked the world after news of his malicious crimes against women came to light. He was charged with human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors. Also involved was his romantic and business partner, Ghislane Maxwell. She’s currently serving a 20-year prison sentence and is part of an ongoing defamation case put forth by Virginia Guiffre, a victim of Epstein’s crimes. After many years, official court documents with a lengthy list of alleged participants in his crimes were finally released by New York Judge Loretta Preska.

While the complete list of names is yet to be released, some of the bigwigs named include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Prince Andrew. Additionally, the late scientist Stephen Hawking was also accused of being part of an underage orgy. But this shocking new information has added even more heat to the highly-followed case.

According to The U.S. Sun sources, Epstein reportedly instructed Maxwell to pay a hefty bribe to anyone who could “disprove” Hawking’s involvement in the crime. An email courtesy of the US District Court uncovered a recording of a conversation between Epstein and Maxwell about the aforementioned claims.

The unsealed court documents contained an email from Jeffrey Epstein to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, telling her that she could “issue money” to the victim’s friends if they were able to "help prove" the allegations made against scientist Stephen Hawking were false. pic.twitter.com/n5CPlsueG2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 4, 2024

The email appears to have been sent on Monday, January 12, 2015 and is addressed to Maxwell, who is referred to as ‘Gmax’ in the receivers section. The statements echo the claims. It read: “You [Maxwell] can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaintances, or family and help prove her allegations are false.” He continued to point out some noteworthy events from the past.

Epstein wrote, “The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version is the virgin islands that Steven [Stephen] Hawking participated in as an underage orgy.” Given the gravity of such sensitive information, the email further entailed Maxwell or an accidental receiver maintaining strict confidentiality.

Stephen Hawking pictured on Jeffrey Epstein's Island pic.twitter.com/Mla6FBXjpk — Creepy.org (@CreepyOrg) January 4, 2024

Back in 2015, a flurry of pictures took the internet by storm when they featured Epstein and Hawking chilling together along with Maxwell. They were photographed on his private Caribbean island, known famously as ‘Paedo Island’. Moreover, the year it was clicked is believed to be 2006. Way before he was first charged with his crimes in 2015. Epstein, Hawking, Maxwell, and a bunch of other socialites were seen casually chatting and enjoying a barbeque.

To add context to Hawking’s presence on the island, he was among the 21 other scientists who attended a highly prestigious conference in March 2006, which was fully funded by Epstein, as reported by The New York Post. However, the documents claim that it was an alleged front for something much darker. Concerning Hawking’s perspective, things will sadly remain unknown due to his death in 2018. But more information about the case is highly anticipated and awaited.

