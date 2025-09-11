Stephen Colbert Mourns Charlie Kirk – Cautions U.S. on Dangers of Political Violence

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of violence and shooting.

Stephen Colbert, known for his sharp political humor, began Wednesday’s Late Show without jokes. Viewers saw a different side of the 61-year-old host: his face serious, voice heavy. Earlier that day, conservative activist Charlie Kirk had been shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University. Colbert spoke directly to the camera about how Kirk was attacked mid-speech.

Stephen Colbert called the shooting a tragic act. He offered condolences to Kirk’s family, hoping this wouldn’t be the beginning of something worse. The late-night host, known for poking fun at politicians, turned serious. He brought up the political violence from the 1960s. “Political violence only leads to more political violence,” he told viewers, as he warned against repeating history.

Colbert added he was praying this was just one disturbed person’s terrible action. “Not the sign of things to come,” he said.

Stephen Colbert reacted to the killing of Charlie Kirk in a somber open for tonight’s Late Show. pic.twitter.com/B6aT9hUyaW — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 11, 2025

The moment felt heavy enough to match the day’s grim news.

Kirk, 31, stood before a crowd beneath a tent labeled The American Comeback and Prove Me Wrong when shots rang out. Footage from the scene showed panic erupting instantly as screams filled the air, people scrambled for shelter, and Kirk fell to the stage. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He didn’t survive, authorities later confirmed.

A prominent conservative voice, Kirk founded Turning Point USA and raised two children. He’d grown into one of the most recognizable right-wing figures on college campuses nationwide. News of his death led to various reactions across the political landscape.

President Donald Trump called Charlie Kirk “great, and even legendary” in a Truth Social post, saying the commentator really reached young Americans. “Charlie, we love you,” Trump wrote, adding kind words for Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their family after the scare.

ALSO READ: ‘Are you dead?’ – Stephen Colbert Totally Loses It Over Trump’s Health Mystery

Donald Trump announced the death of Charlie Kirk on his Truth Social account, after the right-wing activist was shot at a Turning Point USA event. Kirk played a major role in Trump’s reelection in 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZQN7dKCicl — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 10, 2025

At Utah Valley University, things shut down quickly.

Students were told to stay in their dorms and classrooms while police swept the campus buildings. That evening, FBI officials said they’d taken a “subject” in for questioning. But a few hours later, security expert Kash Patel said the person was released after speaking with investigators. Patel said the case remains open, with more work ahead.

RELATED: Kash Patel’s Unprecedented Move Could Trigger Epstein File Release

Meanwhile, roads around the university were shut down. Officers walked students and staff out, building by building. The school even announced class cancellations while this was happening, leaving everyone to deal with the shooting privately.

For Stephen Colbert, this tragedy showed how heated American politics have grown. He ended his show without jokes.

READ MORE: CBS Cancels Stephen Colbert’s Show—Donald Trump Says Jimmy Kimmel Could Be Next

His warning stuck: darker times may lie ahead if this becomes normal.

NEXT UP: Chilling Video Shows Charlie Kirk’s Shooter Fleeing Rooftop After Fatal Attack! | Charlie Kirk’s Final Words Caught on Camera