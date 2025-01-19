Everything We Know About Kash Patel, the New Director of FBI—Hand-Chosen by Donald Trump

Kash Patel has been picked by Donald Trump as the Director of the FBI. The 44-year-old has been linked with Trump in the past. Here’s everything we know about the lawyer.

Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel formerly served as the federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice. He played a significant role in Trump’s first term as President and was the national security advisor and senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

As Trump’s term came to an end, Patel also served as the chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense. Kash received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Criminal Justice from the University of Richmond and later earned his Juris Doctor at Pace University School of Law. He then went on to study international law at University College London, England.

IF you want Kash Patel to Prosecute every Corrupt Democrat, put a “👍” if you don’t, put a “👎” pic.twitter.com/9nKXP8JP8i — Donald J. Trump Reports (@TrumpRealDaily) January 4, 2025

Patel has shown his loyalty to the President re-elect by standing by him firmly in the recent hush money trial. He accompanied Trump to the courthouse and defended him in front of the media. Patel stated that the Democrat was a victim of an “unconstitutional circus.”

Kash has made his vision for the FBI clear in multiple interviews. On the Shawn Ryan Show, he spoke about wanting to separate the FBI’s intelligence-gathering activities with the rest of it. He also mentioned wanting to “shut down” the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

He explained how he would “reopen it the next day as a museum of the ‘deep state.’” Patel shared how he would make the 7 thousand employees working in the building “across America to go chase down criminals.”

While in conversation with Steve Bannon, Kash made a resolve to find “conspirators” in the government as well as the media. “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections,” the 44-year-old warned.

The elections in question are the 2020 elections that Joe Biden won. Donald Trump has openly alleged that the election results were rigged and that the Democrat did not win fairly. “We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly. We’ll figure that out. But yeah, we’re putting you all on notice,” Kashyap threatened openly.

🚨 Future FBI Director, Kash Patel is with Donald Trump at the Football Game. We are so back 🇺🇸 THE DEEP STATE IS VERY WORRIED WE ONLY WANT KASH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0raizop7iC — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 14, 2024

Kash previously appeared to testify in Trump’s favor when the Republican was being tried for hoarding classified documents. Another time that Patel spoke in favor of Trump was when the President re-elect was being tried following the Capitol riots. Kash testified saying that Trump pre-emptively authorized 10,000 to 20,000 troops days before the violent riots took place.

Kash Patel has also authored a children’s book called ‘The Plot Against the King.’ The book portrayed Hillary Clinton as the villain. The official synopsis of the book describes it as “a fantastical retelling of Hillary’s horrible plot against Trump to the whole family. Full of fake heralds and keeper Komey’s spying slugs, this is a story of daring and danger. But never fear! Kash the Distinguished Discoverer will win the day.”