Donald Trump's FBI Pick Teases Releasing Epstein and Diddy Guest Lists: "Giving People the Truth..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Donald Trump's choice for FBI director, Kash Patel, just made a significant statement that has everyone talking: controversial lists connected to Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein could finally be released in the future for the public. The 44-year-old lawyer and former federal prosecutor promised to bring transparency to the table and pledged to uncover as much corruption as possible during a recent podcast with Benny Johnson, where Patel made waves with his controversial statements

Trump’s new FBI Director Kash Patel details comprehensive declassification operation under second Trump term:



"He's going to come in there and maybe give them the Epstein list, maybe give them the P Diddy list and they are terrified."



pic.twitter.com/Et1yLZmTTu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2024

According to Patel, powerful figures are in cold sweat and 'terrified' because of the potential revelations. He also aimed to restore 'respect for government' with this revelation, claiming that it has been absent for '50, 60 years,' as per Indy100. The lists he is allegedly about to release are of high-profile individuals connected to Diddy's and Epstine's infamous scandals and have been a part of their controversial events in the past.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested because of some grave allegations against him, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His lawyers corroborated the rapper's denials by saying everything that the allegations were a 'complete lie.' When it comes to Epstein, several huge names appeared on his plane's flight logs, including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Trump himself. However, it is important to note that a person's name showing up on those flight logs does not indicate any criminal activity.

Still, Patel has been quite vocal about the flaws he sees in the system. He even went as far as to say, "Put on your big boy pants," to Republicans and come out, demanding they name the pedophiles. If these lists are released, things will be very different. Patel seems to think that complete transparency is the only way to fix the government. "The way to do it is by giving the American people the truth," he said during his podcast appearance. "That's what they feared about Donald Trump. He's going to come in there and might just give them the Epstein list, the Diddy list, and everything else they're terrified of being exposed," Patel continued, according to Newsweek.

Kash Patel on why congress is blocking the release of the Epstein client list:



“Simple, because of who’s on that list—Put on your big boy pants and let us know who the pedophiles are.” pic.twitter.com/IK7tViQEEh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 19, 2023

Although Trump himself hasn't confirmed anything yet, he has talked about the possibility of revealing the Epstein list in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman. The matter is made much more intriguing by the fact that Trump and Epstein had contacts and were even neighbors in Florida. Also jumping in, Donald Trump Jr. said that Diddy's arrest could be a part of a larger political plot. He even implied that some celebrities who support Democrats might have compromised information.

For Patel, however, things are not that easy. Given his apparent allegiance to Trump and his outrageous plans for reconstructing the FBI, it is anticipated that his Senate confirmation would be somewhat difficult. He has even suggested closing the FBI's headquarters in Washington, D.C., and redistributing its employees across the entire country. People have become so interested about what might happen next that there is even an X account created specifically to monitor whether he will reveal the Epstein list or not. The name of the account is Did Kash Patel Release the Epstein List Today?

If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).