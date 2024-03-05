Dr. Phil Challenges Joe Biden to Cognitive Test, Urges Transparency: "Prove You Have Nothing to Hide"

In light of growing concerns about the incumbent's age and mental capacity during his reelection campaign, former daytime TV psychologist Dr. Phill McGraw said he believes President Joe Biden should proceed with a cognitive test. McGraw and the other panelists answered questions during their appearance on the most recent episode of Real Time With Bill Maher.

As per Mediate, following the guests' introductions, host Maher asked Dr. Phil two questions, the first of which concerned President Biden. Maher said, "All right, here are the questions: Dr. Phil, do you think President Biden should take a cognitive exam?" Dr Phil answered, "If you got noth– People that have nothing to hide, hide nothing. So, why not?" According to a recent poll, 86% of Americans think Biden is too elderly to hold public office, and 56% think both Biden and Donald Trump are too old. The President was described as an 'elderly man with a poor memory' in a recent report by special counsel Robert Hur. The report was based on a study of secret materials found at his former vice-presidential office and his family home in Delaware.

Hur's 388-page study on Biden's retention of classified data repeatedly noted instances where he displayed memory and recall issues. As reported by The Hill, Hur wrote, "We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness." Following the publication of the study, Biden fiercely defended his age, memory, and self at a press conference. After swearing and saying that his memory was perfect, he went on to call Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the 'president of Mexico.'

Hur's emphasis on Biden's age in the report was 'gratuitous' and 'obviously politically motivated,' Kamala Harris said, echoing the annoyances of White House and Biden campaign aides. Hur was appointed as special counsel in the investigation of Biden's handling of secret information by Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the Democratic Party. Hur concluded that Biden retained access to classified material after stepping down as vice president. However, he also stated that there was insufficient evidence gathered by investigators to bring criminal charges. This decision aligns with Justice Department policy, which avoids filing criminal charges against sitting presidents. Despite this, Hur's assessment that the president had a 'limited memory' and could not recall significant events in his personal or professional life, including the day of his son Beau Biden's death, overshadowed the ruling.