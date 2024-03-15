Stephen Colbert Mocks Prince William’s Reported Affair With Rose Hanbury Amid Kate Middleton Controversy

Prince William and his alleged affair with Kate Middleton's friend, Rose Hanbury is getting out of hand. Media and tabloids are all into the new gossip that's spreading like wildfire and spilling out of the British royal family. However, Stephen Colbert's recent hilarious reaction to it has left viewers in stitches.

"I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family. Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair," the 59-year-old The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert host said. "I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley," Colbert said, referring to Sarah Rose Hanbury. "Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating," he said adding a touch of humor.

Colbert highlighted that Hanbury, 39, is described as "an old friend of the royals" and is married to David Rocksavage, "a close friend of William's." Colbert jokingly remarked, "Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the Flintstones." "Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online," a Middleton family friend exclusively told Us Weekly previously in 2019 when the rumors of the affair sparked for the first time.

"It reminds me of a jape –– knock, knock, who’s there? Oh, it’s my illegitimate son. I’ve knocked up my mistress," he said according to Page Six. Middleton's spokesperson previously informed Page Six that she is recuperating from planned abdominal surgery and will only provide significant updates until she resumes her duties by Easter. The Duchess of Cambridge, raised marital concerns when she shared a viral photo with her children, omitting her signature sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up the hints and wondered if the rumors of an affair between Prince William and Hanbury held substance.

Subsequently, Middleton acknowledged editing the photo after observers noted various inconsistencies, though she did not address the absence of the ring. Social media discussions concerning Kate's condition have intensified, particularly following her two public appearances — first with her mother, Carole Middleton, earlier this month, and then with William on Monday, March 11. Additionally, speculation increased after her Mother's Day portrait was digitally altered. However, Middleton has not acknowledged the ongoing rumors and continues to stay shut as she recovers from the surgery she had earlier this year.