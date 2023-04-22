Stephen Bear's Fiancée Jessica Smith Applies for Cleaning Job at Prison to See Him "More Often"

Jessica Smith has taken to TikTok to make the bizarre claim that she is looking to become a prison cleaner. Stephen Bear’s fiancée Smith made the possibly sarcastic claim that she has applied for the cleaner position so that she can spend more time with her partner. According to Daily Star, the model took to Tik Tok and shared a video of her posing with different cleaning supplies, including a spray and a vacuum cleaner. The text overlay on the video reads: "When you apply for a cleaning job at HMP so you get to spend a bit more time with him." Metro reports that the video was accompanied by the track Crazy Girls by Toopoor, with the lyrics: "Said he likes crazy girls, but he hates when I act crazy, it takes two to toxic," playing alongside the clip.

The Celebrity Big Brother star and the OnlyFans model got engaged in January this year. While the legal battle was still ongoing, Bear was seen being supported by fiancée Smith, who accompanied him to court while he dressed in fur coats and carried a cane. The reality star has been sentenced to 21 months in prison this year after he was found guilty of sharing an intimate tape of ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison online. The court reported how he filmed the consensual act on CCTV and then made at least £40,000 after uploading it onto an X-rated website.

According to The Sun, Smith has been visiting her disgraced boyfriend Stephen, 33, in prison since he was sentenced to 21 months in prison earlier this year. Since her beau has been sent to prison, the OnlyFans content creator has been busy keeping her fans up to date on her visits to see Bear. Smith has remained vocal about how much she misses him - even sharing his letters from behind bars with their fans. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I get so excited checking the post box for letters... he is sooooo cute makes me melt every time seeing his handwriting."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack

Bear, is currently serving his sentence at HMP Chelmsford. He was struggling to live behind bars at first and was reportedly on suicide watch. It was reported soon after his imprisonment that he was "crying for days" over his punishment and was struggling to come to terms with his sentence - but insiders say he feels that a "cloud has lifted" since kicking his drinking habits. A source reportedly said, "Obviously being behind bars, Stephen hasn't had a drink in weeks and this is the first time in a really long time that that's happened. He feels totally different, like a cloud has lifted and loves the mood he's in without alcohol."