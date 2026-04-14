Stephen A. Smith Rips Into Donald Trump With Sharp Accusation of Dishonesty

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith criticized Donald Trump over his what he described as the president’s recent behavior. Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus and later said the image was intended to portray him as a doctor. Smith criticized the 79-year-old president’s explanation and called him a “pathological liar.” He also said Trump “should be ashamed of himself.”

Smith appeared on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” segment, pointing out how problematic Trump has been. He criticized Trump for targeting Pope Leo after he criticized him for the ongoing war with Iran. The pope hoped for peace and stability. Meanwhile, Trump responded in a lengthy Truth Social post.

“He’s a pathological liar.” Stephen A. Smith brutally rips into Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/t0PiyvBEp9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 14, 2026



Smith said, “Let’s just call it what it is. He’s the president of the United States. I don’t mean to get that way, but my God, the lies just continue to flow out of his mouth, flowing flippantly off the tongue with a level of just seamlessness that’s incredibly alarming.”

Smith is a longtime Trump critic who previously called for invoking the 25th Amendment. He said the United States needs a new president. After backlash on social media, Trump deleted the post, but screenshots of it have gone viral. Not only his critics, but Catholics were also hurt by this post. Republican Senators also criticized the photo.

Trump is pathetic, and more so every hour. Subscribe to The Warning at https://t.co/VHU3hfjp4F pic.twitter.com/3g0MVZAcbe — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 13, 2026



Trump denied portraying himself as Jesus, but Smith added, “He posted the picture. We all know what it is, and we all know how he believes he’s somebody who should be deified, even in his diatribe, where he’s highlighting fake news. What did he say? It points out, ‘I was depicting myself as a doctor, and obviously, you see with my hand on the forehead, it’s me healing somebody. And I think I have done that.’”

The sports commentator explained that Trump believes himself to be Jesus, and millions of people also believe in everything he says. He also slammed the president for sending JD Vance and Jared Kushner to make negotiations with Iran.

Sports broadcaster @stephenasmith blasted politicians for calling to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump, telling them to “stop it.” Smith said the country needs a “new president” but argued that unseating a sitting president is not the path forward. MORE:… pic.twitter.com/7jsWJyI4CU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 11, 2026



He said, “You’re sending Vice President JD Vance to negotiate, really, along with your real estate son-in-law, who’s excellent at padding his own wallet, but America’s still wondering when the payoff is going to come our way.”

Furthermore, Smith noted Trump went to see a UFC fight while envoys were in Pakistan, failing to negotiate a deal. He called him an “unmitigated disaster over the last several weeks,” considering his behavior. Smith hopes for a change where people have a better choice for a president and hopes Democrats will step up to gain power.