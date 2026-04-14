Republican Senators Slam Trump’s AI Jesus Image: “I Found It Offensive”

Donald Trump drew massive backlash after posting an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure on Truth Social. He later deleted that photo, and some Republican senators are glad about it, according to Raw Story.

Trump has been in a feud with Pope Leo XIV since the Pope criticized the war with Iran. Recently, Trump also slammed the Pope, calling him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

“I think the president was posting a joke” — JD Vance on Trump’s tweet depicting himself as Jesus pic.twitter.com/xupMDRA0Vv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

He also added, “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

This did not sit well with Trump’s own party members, who heavily hit back on such depictions. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley stated, “There’s only one Jesus. So, you know, best to stick with that.”

Sen. John Curtis also commented, “I found it offensive. As a Christian myself, I was offended by it. I think any religion should be offended by it. I would have been equally offended if he had made fun of Muhammad or any other religious leader, and I’m glad he took it down, but I’m sorry he posted it.”

Following Trump’s comments on the pope, Senate Majority Leader John Thune even claimed, “I would leave the church alone.”

Reporters asked Trump at the White House about the post, and he denied wanting to appear as Jesus Christ. According to CNBC, Trump told reporters, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support.”

He also said, “Only the ‘fake news’ could come up with that one,” adding, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

According to the BBC, in the photo, Trump appears in a white robe, with a glowing hand over someone’s head. In the background, the Statue of Liberty, a large U.S. flag, and an eagle, among other things, were visible. Trump was surrounded by many people, including a nurse and a soldier.

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ? Trump: It wasn’t a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

Pope Leo also responded to Trump’s statements about him, as he told reporters, “I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the Church is here to do. I don’t want to get into a debate with [Trump],” The Independent noted.

He further added, “I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems.”