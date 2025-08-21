South Park Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Teeny-Tiny Manhood’ in New Raunchy Episode

The popular American sitcom South Park returned on Wednesday with a brand new episode to make a raunchy joke on none other than Donald Trump. Curious to know more? Proceed if you are okay with spoilers. The new episode took a shot at the Republican leader’s “teeny-tiny” p—s. It all starts with Randy Marsh, who is often dubbed the “most hated character” of the series.

Much of the new episode focuses on him and his struggles with his marijuana farm after the workers are laid off in a federal raid. To get back on his feet, Randy sends Towelie to Donald Trump for marijuana reclassification. Towelie, who is actually a fan favorite character, finds himself surrounded by military troops in the city. This part refers to Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., in a controversial effort to tackle crime and homelessness in a better way.

In the Capitol, Towelie also discovers a statue of Donald Trump, which was previously of Thomas Jefferson. Likewise, the Abraham Lincoln statue at the Lincoln Memorial is now also a statue of Donald Trump. Interestingly, fans think South Park has taken inspiration from the Trump administration’s various moves to rebrand cultural places in his name.

This is where the sitcom hit the Republican leader below the belt as both his statues have a microp-nis. The dark comedy continues when Towelie finally reaches the White House to meet the President. A Trump aide quickly comes over to warn the visitors about “avoiding staring directly into his pe-nis.”

The episode then grills a bunch of tech CEOs and government leaders for trying to bribe Donald Trump with golden “gifts,” much like what happens in real life as well. The officials also assure the POTUS that his manhood is just fine.

For example, Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, tries to reassure Trump with a gold-plated VR headset. However, the President doesn’t seem too happy about the gift as he dismissed Zuckerberg as “a little b–ch.”

South Park Episode 3 costs $30M and we get Tim Cook complimenting Trump’s manhood. Peak chaos. pic.twitter.com/mH8qQc13Ds — lordoflolz (@lordoflolz1) August 21, 2025

Next comes Apple CEO Tim Cook, who gives Donald a small sculpture, of course, of gold. Interestingly, this actually happened earlier this month as well. The sitcom then shows Trump receiving Cook’s gift and going straight into his bedroom. There, he quickly takes off all his clothes and hops into the bed. And guess what? His bed lover is none other than Satan.

Oh, the makers love to create controversy. An iconic South Park dark turn shows Trump telling Satan, “Look at what some dipsh-t tech CEO gave me. I was thinking maybe we could try to shove it up you a–.”

Towelie was there to urge Trump on a marijuana reclassification. But guess what, he ends up in the White House bathroom, covered in white stains. What happens, you ask? Well, brace yourself, because JD Vance, who is none other than just Trump’s miniature sidekick, is going to bring his boss a “c-mrag.”

Called it!!! I knew Towelie’s Fate the second I saw him at The White House lol #SouthPark https://t.co/kwKn3i39Nm pic.twitter.com/RJfWlKunnp — Christopher A. Padilla @filmagestudios.bsky.social (@FilmAgeStudios) August 21, 2025

If you are a South Park fan, you already guessed who that c-mrag is. Yes, it’s Towelie. When Satan finds him inside the bathroom, Towelie begs him, “I wanna get out of here.”

“So do I,” Satan responds. “But there is no escape from this place.” Keep your eye on Comedy Central on September 3 to know what happens next.