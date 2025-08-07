Donald Trump Gets Gold-Plated Gift From Apple CEO Tim Cook—Tariffs Still Incoming!

There was this rather flashy moment on August 6th, when Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, found himself in the Oval Office presenting the U.S. President, Donald Trump, with a custom-made, gold-plated decoration. Whether you see it as a piece of corporate diplomacy or just plain over-the-top, some critics weren’t exactly impressed with the 24-karat suck-up.

This gift exchange happened alongside Apple’s announcement: a $100 billion planned investment in manufacturing right here in the U.S. While the official press conference was clearly designed to look like a powerful display of patriotism and economic strength, it ended up feeling a bit awkward with its flattery, business as usual, and a lot of uncalled-for glitz.

Tim Cook, who usually comes across as down-to-earth and careful in public, walked into the White House carrying that investment number, plus a special item: a circular glass disc with Trump’s name etched on it, along with “MADE IN USA” and Cook’s signature, all set in a shiny gold base. The CEO called it “a unique unit of one,” designed by someone who used to be in the military and now works for Apple.

The rather unusual show of mutual admiration started when Trump dished out compliments that felt almost as lavish as the gold-plated gift itself. He called Cook “one of the great and most esteemed business leaders and geniuses and innovators anywhere in the world,” before playfully teasing the Apple CEO about his athletic abilities…or perhaps the lack of them.

“I’m not 100% sure about you [being] a good athlete. I’ll bet you’re pretty good,” Trump remarked, looking at the 64-year-old.

Once the friendly banter was over, they got down to business. Cook pointed out that Apple plans to make more parts in the U.S. (like chips, Face ID components, and glass) even if the final assembly of iPhones will stay overseas “for a while.” Donald Trump, clearly eager to claim a victory, gently pushed, “I think we may incentivize him enough that one day he’ll be bringing that [assembly to America].”

Tim Cook gifted President Trump a one-of-a-kind engraved Corning glass slab, made in Kentucky, designed by a former US Marine Corps corporal, mounted on a 24-karat gold base crafted in Utah. pic.twitter.com/WueMJUl3vj — jay plemons (@jayplemons) August 6, 2025

After all the sweet talk, things quickly turned serious! Donald Trump immediately started making threats, warning that a brand new 100% tariff on imported chips and semiconductors was just around the corner.

He even hinted at retroactive punishments for tech firms that didn’t keep their promises to manufacture domestically: “It accumulates and we charge you at a later date, you have to pay and that’s a guarantee.”

So, what’s Cook-ing behind the curtains?

The timing of Tim Cook’s visit and his generous offer isn’t a coincidence.

Apple is facing massive pressure because Donald Trump’s 34% tariff on goods from China starts on August 12. Even though Apple has always championed its U.S. design work and some assembly here, over 80% of its products are still made in China.

A tribute a day keeps the mad king away! Tim Cook of Apple bends the knee to Trump. Another elite showing their true cowardice. pic.twitter.com/ZMPwUPVcQ6 — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) August 6, 2025

Apple had previously shared plans that promised a $500 billion economic boost over four years and 20,000 new jobs. Now, this fresh $100 billion investment feels a bit like an effort to polish its public image, especially with political scrutiny heating up.

Something else worth mentioning is that even as Apple tries to spread its manufacturing to places like India and Vietnam, the company has already suggested that the upcoming iPhone 17 might cost more. However, Tim Cook deliberately avoided the topic on Wednesday, leaving customers wondering if they’ll be shelling out extra for the satisfaction of “Made in USA” or to impress diplomats.