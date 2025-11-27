South Park Latest Episode Spares Karoline Leavitt But Slams Pete Hegseth

The latest, brutal episode of South Park gave busy Karoline Leavitt a break while concentrating on Pete Hegseth.

While the White House press secretary worked hard, she at least was spared from a brutal South Park attack. In fact, she can breathe a sigh of relief, after a whirlwind week keeping up with her news cycles. Recently, Leavitt has faced much public attention over her 30-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Moreover, she is suffering criticism after her nephew’s mother was apprehended by ICE.

A recent podcast with New York Post columnist, Miranda Devine saw the White House press secretary admitting she suffers from PTSD, due to her heavy work demands. Moreover, Karoline Leavitt released a press statement relating to a shooting incident near the White House. In the incident, two West Virginia National Guard members were wounded and she confirmed that the administration is tracking the situation.

As South Park fans know well, the latest season is attacking the White House and this week, it was Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his social media fixation that captured their imaginations. The episode focused on Saudi Arabia and was titled Turkey Trot, for Thanksgiving, while focusing on the backlash from October’s Riyadh Comedy Festival.

At the event, prominent comedians like Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, and Pete Davidson, who accepted significant payments to perform, while being prohibited from joking about religion or the Saudi Royal family.

While Karoline Leavitt got the chance to enjoy Thanksgiving with her family after she has featured so heavily in the news this week. According to the Mirror US, Pete Hegseth’s character in the episode attempted to persuade his Department of War soldiers to help him create social media content, while inviting viewers to “like and subscribe.”

Happy Thanksgiving! The South Park townsfolk run in the annual South Park Turkey Trot. Last night’s episode is now streaming on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/JAWtnyHtWM — South Park (@SouthPark) November 27, 2025

The Los Angeles Times lists a guide, revealing every Trump-era parody in season 27. Each episode opens with a disclaimer reading “All characters and events in this show — even those based on real people — are entirely fictional. All celebrity voices are impersonated … poorly. The following program contains coarse language and due to its content it should not be viewed by anyone.”

Popular episodes include President Donald Trump in bed with Satan – literally. One episode was delayed after the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was depicted in episode 2 of the animated series, revealing his debate style.

While many characters are in cartoon form, like Kristi Noem with her melting face, South Park takes great pride in using actual images for certain characters, like Trump and Vance.

As with all South Park episodes that target politicians, many have featured over the years, but the current season is concentrating on President Trump and his administration. So far, Karoline Leavitt can relax and enjoy her hectic career in the White House after her first appearance earlier in the season, sporting a big cross.

Anyone wishing to catch up with their South Park viewing can access them for free on the South Park Studios website.