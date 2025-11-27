Karoline Leavitt Faces Family Backlash After ICE Arrests 11-Year-Old Nephew’s Mother

ICE arrested the mother of Karoline Leavitt‘s nephew in Revere, Massachusetts, when she was on her way to pick up her son. Leavitt’s 11-year-old nephew’s mom, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, got arrested on Nov. 12, as revealed by her attorney, Todd Pomerleau.

Since Leavitt and her nephew’s mother have not spoken in years, the arrest may not mean much to the White House press secretary. But the family is still slamming Leavitt for not helping Ferreira, who is a Brazilian native. Leavitt’s nephew has been living with his father, Michael, but he does keep in touch with Ferreira, too.

Justifying Ferreira’s arrest, the DHS spokesperson said that she overstayed her tourist visa. DHS claims that she should have left in 1999. Moreover, she has a criminal record for battery and was referred to as “a criminal, illegal alien from Brazil.”

Whoa. The mother of @PressSec Karoline Leavitt’s nephew was just picked up by ICE and is being detained in Louisiana. https://t.co/PwwQxHzW45 pic.twitter.com/3ULbMv1qzJ — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) November 26, 2025



Ferreira’s attorney has mentioned they are disputing the so-called criminal record. He has stated she isn’t a “criminal illegal alien.” He also added that she has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protection from getting deported, as she came to the US as a child.

Reportedly, she could not renew her status due to Donald Trump‘s plan to end the program. However, she is under a “lawful immigration process” for US citizenship, the attorney added. Ferreira is currently being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, Ferreira’s sister, has put up a GoFundMe for her to help with legal expenses. Michael Leavitt has also stated the situation to be difficult, and he wants what is best for their son. He wants his son to be safe and maintain his privacy.

BREAKING: ‘Criminal illegal alien’ mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew nabbed by ICE. The irony. pic.twitter.com/6gpU26xpzs — James Blunt (@JBlunt1018) November 26, 2025



People are reacting to the news and saying Leavitt will defend the arrest like she always does. Earlier, she defended Trump’s hurtful “quiet piggy” remark to a reporter. Many are commenting on the news, speculating on a messy legal situation.

Leavitt’s brother and his ex had joint custody, but he is now with the father. Netizens were slamming Leavitt in their own sarcastic tone, saying that if she called the ICE on Ferreira or that her brother was trying to get full custody of their son.