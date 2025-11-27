“We’ll Save a Plate for You” – Erika Kirk’s Thanksgiving Post Comes with a Tribute to Late Husband Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk shared a series of emotional posts on Thanksgiving, which doubled down as tributes to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated this year. On X, Erika shared Charlie Kirk’s Thanksgiving message from last year, in which he wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. We are thankful for the gift of salvation, our amazing children, and God’s mercy on our great country this year. Take a moment today to be grateful that we did it. By God’s grace alone, we took our country back.”

Erika reposted that old message from Charlie Kirk on her official X handle, and she wrote, “What I would give. Even in the depths of pain and heartache of trials, there is always something to be thankful for. Please love your family so deeply today (and always). If you don’t have family, then your chosen family. Your friends. Your loved ones. Life is so precious, life is so short.”

…what I would give. Even in the depths of pain and heartache of trails, there is always something to be thankful for. Please love your family so deeply today (and always). If you don’t have family; then your chosen family. Your friends. Your loved ones.

Life is so… https://t.co/P9OTo4l4df — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, on her Instagram handle, Erika shared an equally emotional message. She shared a video of all the letters, mails, she received after Charlie Kirk’s death and wrote in her Thanksgiving post, “Charlie and I always loved Thanksgiving because it drew us back to the simple, but holy practice of gratitude.”

“And even now, well, especially now, in the depths of the ache, I’m reminded of that gratitude. God blessed me with being married to the love of my life, with our beautiful babies, with our family and friends, and with people from all over the world who have sent us letters, toys, artwork, and Bibles,” Erika Kirk added in her caption.

An emotional Erika Kirk added, “It’s easy to fixate on what’s been taken, at what’s missing. But my goodness, does the Lord meet me in my weakness, and His strength gently shifts my eyes to what I still have on this side of heaven. What remains is sacred.”

She signed off the post with these words, “I can’t express what the outpouring of love has meant to the babies and me. I’m reading every letter and card, opening every gift, and saving each one for them when they’re older. I’m thankful for a God who brings life out of ashes, who guards my heart, and who carries us as we do our best…today and every day.”

Erika mentioned in her post that she and her family will still save a plate for Charlie Kirk at the Thanksgiving table. “We’ll save a plate for you babe. I love you, Charlie Kirk, happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk)

Erika Kirk frequently features in headlines for her public appearances and controversial statements. Erika occupied a spot on the list of trends after her hug video with Vice President JD Vance went viral last month. The two hugged at the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.

Erika was photographed running her fingers through Vance’s hair and cupping the back of his head. The clip spread like wildfire on the Internet, causing a massive stir, with many debating if the two are actually more than friends.

Is this The Turning Point for Erika Kirk? Looks like the grieving widow has moved on! That’s more than a friendly hug…that’s an intimate embrace! Will Usha Vance send JD to the confessional? pic.twitter.com/QoMdFpsU6B — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 31, 2025

During her recent appearance on Megyn Kelly’s talk show, Erika defended her viral hug with JD Vance, which drew even more flak. “Whoever is hating on a hug, that needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch if you will. They just played the emotional music, I am walking over, he is walking over, I am starting to cry, he says ‘he is so proud of you,’ and I say ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head,” she said.

“Anyone who I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say ‘God bless you’. That’s just me,” Erika Kirk added during the interview.