Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Dubbed A ‘Hypocrite’ Over Pregnancy Advice For Young Women

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk has been accused of giving “hypocritical” pregnancy advice to girls and young women.

Erika Kirk joined The Megyn Kelly Show for its final live show over the weekend. What the mom-of-two-children said while on the stage has attracted criticism over the advice she gave to girls and young women following husband Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

After Charlie Kirk’s death, Erika, 37, was named CEO of his conservative nonprofit, Turning Point USA. Following her loss, Erika encouraged young women and girls to prioritize marriage and a family before their careers.

When she joined Megyn Kelly on stage in Glendale, Arizona, Erika shared this family advice on The Megyn Kelly Show over the weekend. During their candid onstage chat, Erika opened up to say that she prayed that she was pregnant with Charlie’s baby following his murder.

“We wanted to have four,” she told Kelly. “And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. I was like, ‘Oh goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.’“

The CEO of Turning Point USA then advised young women and couples not to delay having kids, while insisting they could always return to their careers later.

“Now when I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, like don’t put it off,’ especially if you’re a young woman, don’t put it off.”

“You can always have a career. You can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children, and they grow so fast and so quickly.”

However, it didn’t take long for Kirk’s comments to be attacked on social media, as many called her out for her advanced degrees and the career she established before settling down with Charlie.

One user noted, “Erika Kirk’s career has had so many iterations before and after getting married + having kids. it’s obvious that her highest priority is career ambition, and now she can pursue that ambition by telling other women to have none.”

Possibly the harshest critique dubbed Kirk’s remarks “gross display of political and social incompetence,” adding: “She speaks from a place of mindlessness. It is cruel to bring children into homes that cannot afford them. She can encourage Americans to be good parents, but it’s not realistic to pressure people to be parents.”

Megyn Kelly: “I know you don’t ever feel angry at God, but I kind of do. How do you make sense of that? Do you have any anger when you think about [Charlie Kirk’s ass*ssination]?” Erika Kirk: “The enemy would love for me to be angry. He would love it… Because it would distract… pic.twitter.com/QfupBYSk7g — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Megyn asked Erika about her reaction to Charlie’s death, saying, “I know you don’t ever feel angry at God, but I kind of do. How do you make sense of that? Do you have any anger when you think about [Charlie Kirk’s ass*ssination]?”

Erika replied, explaining, “The enemy would love for me to be angry. He would love it… Because it would distract me from building what Charlie entrusted to me: raising our babies, Turning Point [USA], being there for the team.”

“If I had any amount of anger in my heart and spirit the Lord would not be able to use me. Here I am Lord, use me.”

On that note, another X user noted: “Erika is too perfect. It’s almost impossible! What Megan said is the true feelings of almost everyone, but somehow,the most closest person to Charlie-his wife is NOT angry at all? Ur husband was 31 YO with such global impact n two very young kids. Everything CUT OFF, come on now.”

