South Park Faces Backlash Over Charlie Kirk Episode – Netizens Accuse Creators of Fueling Violence

The August 6th South Park episode “Got a Nut” landed in an online firestorm. Things blew up after political activist Charlie Kirk was killed at a Utah college event. Fans of the show and supporters of the MAGA movement started pointing fingers. They claimed the episode’s jokes about Kirk (who styled himself a “master debater”) fed into tensions that may have played a part in the tragedy.

Suddenly, everyone was wrestling with the same question: Can comedy go too far when real-world violence follows?

In “Got a Nut,” Eric Cartman mimics conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Viewers noticed Cartman styling his hair slicked back, debating with college students, and hosting a mock podcast. On the show, he pushes callers with aggressive arguments. At one point, Cartman snaps, “I’m sick of people stealing my stick. If anyone around here is going to be a master debater, it’s me.”

People familiar with Kirk’s style recognized the parody instantly!

Cartman as Charlie Kirk in the next episode of 'South Park'

Throughout the episode, Cartman mocks progressive ideas and fights with classmates who lean left. In one tense moment, he snaps at Bebe Stevens: “You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and you love abortion.”

This echoes Charlie Kirk’s real-world arguments against liberal viewpoints. The show also pokes fun at internet commentators and podcast stars. Cartman becomes an online sensation by stirring up controversy, a dig at how some conservative voices use outrage to build their following.

One recurring gag centres on Cartman declaring himself the campus “master debater. ” The pun works on two levels: it plays with s–ual undertones while mocking how political arguments often turn into flashy performances. The episode wraps up with Cartman winning the “Charlie Kirk Award for Young Master Debaters,” as it teases Kirk’s embrace of his public image.

Alongside this campus satire runs a secondary storyline of immigration and political violence. School counselor Mr. Mackey loses his job due to budget cuts, only to be hired by ICE. There, he interacts with a fictional Cabinet member who brags about shooting her dog, a direct nod to the uproar over Kristi Noem’s memoir.

Cartman’s podcast fuels much of the episode, pushing arguments against critical race theory, climate activists, and progressive teachers. This episode amplifies the show’s spoof of right-wing media figures.

Days after “Got a Nut” aired, Charlie Kirk was killed at a Utah college event.

The shooting sparked immediate backlash against South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. MAGA supporters and online commentators blamed the show, claiming it fueled the violence. “[They] are responsible for this,” some declared.

But Charlie Kirk himself saw it differently. Before his death, he laughed about the episode. “Honestly, my first reaction is that I kinda laughed,” he admitted. He even joked on social media, posting a photo with Cartman’s signature haircut.

Critics forgot that Kirk wasn’t offended. He found it funny.

At least Charlie Kirk got to see himself on South Park before he died

South Park targets influencers and politicians alike. It pokes fun at hollow arguments and abortion soundbites and mimics Kristi Noem’s headlines. Through absurd characters and over-the-top jokes, the show lays bare how heated rhetoric can spiral out of control.

Humor cuts both ways, and what starts as a gag can echo unexpectedly.

