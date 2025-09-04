South Park’s Donald Trump is Cheating on Melania – And You Won’t Believe Who His New Lover Is!

South Park has done it again, and this time, along with Donald Trump, they have taken Fox News in their fold. The show has never been shy or scared of pushing boundaries, yet this season remains one of the most outrageous seasons of all so far. Every episode is a satirical jab at the current administration and its controversies.

In the latest episode of the 27th season, Donald Trump is caught cheating on Melania Trump. However, it’s not with another politician, celebrity, or socialite, but with Satan himself. What gives the scandal more edge is when Satan reveals that not only is he having an affair with the president, but he is pregnant. But wait, that’s not the punch line.

The real punchline comes when the Fox News host, in the show, rather than condemning the immoral behavior of the president, congratulates Satan and celebrates with cheers and applause.

This might seem absurd and impossible, but that is the critique of media loyalty towards our leaders. It is also a mockery of the para-social relationship people develop with their leaders, where there are no boundaries that one can cross to be condemned by their followers.

The episode unfolds like an exposé gone wrong. Creators took liberties and copied Fox News media training. Anchors ask Trump very direct and uncensored questions like, “Are you f—–g Satan?” When the response is implied to be “yes,” they rejoice with excitement. Even Kid Rock joins in, gushing, “I’m so happy.”

South Park really just did a solid half hour repeating “President Trump is f*cking Satan” over & over, using Fox News look-a-likes (coincidence, I’m sure). Bravo, guys. Bravo. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ilWynvOu2A — William Dupont (@WilliamJDupont) September 4, 2025

The whole satire takes Trump’s scandals to a supernatural level. The idea behind it was to point out that no matter how grave Trump’s controversies are, they don’t really damage his standing among his followers, even if they are fictional.

His controversies, rather, give him a larger-than-life persona that MAGA prays to and laps up like a cream. Creators chose to portray Fox News as complicit cheerleaders. The idea behind it was to suggest that right-wing media will never cancel TrumpTrump or critique him, no matter how far he falls. They would rather thrive on the chaos he creates.

The show did exactly what it stood to do. It stirred online conversation and divided the audience. While some viewers could find the humor in the episode and called it one of the most daring critiques from the show’s creators, others dismissed it. Critics of South Park bashed the show for relying on the sharp humor and crude language to gain engagement.

Satan is pregnant with Donald Trumps child in the new South Park episode… pic.twitter.com/1LTgcjVsch — Josh Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JoshSmithActor) September 4, 2025

Many people pointed out that South Park’s commentary and satire are unfounded and align with the ideology of Fox News. Fox News has one mission statement: Nothing Trump does is wrong. And the media house can go round and round to prove its point.

To show how far the network can go to remain uplifted by Trump’s decision, they chose the storyline where Trump is literally having an affair with Satan, yet the networks rejoice.

However, as always, those who still believe in having cognitive independence are left with a question from the creators of the show. And the question is simple: What could destroy others, and why does it make Trump undefeatable?

And the answer is not very far off. It’s simple. Because Trump is not a politician. He is a cult leader and MAGA is a cult. People who believe in Trump, have let go of their thinking and reasoning.

The Satan affair is symbolic of Trump’s political reality. His scandals transform into badges of defiance and are embraced as proof that he is fighting against the establishment.