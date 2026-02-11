Social Security Payments Coming on Feb. 11 — Check If You’ll Get One

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payments come in on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as the Social Security Administration (SSA) begins its three-Wednesdays distribution cycle for the month.

So, if you’re among the 70-plus million people who rely on retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), or survivor pay, keep an eye on your bank account this week, but keep in mind it depends on your birthday.

Here’s how the payments will land in February 2026:

Born on the 1st–10th: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Born on the 11th–20th: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Born on the 21st–31st: Wednesday, Feb. 25

If you’re receiving benefits based on your own work record, your birthday will count. But if you’re claiming off a spouse’s or parent’s earnings history, the SSA uses their date of birth instead.

During the partial Federal Government shutdown, Social Security and SSI payments will continue. Local offices will remain open to the public but will provide a reduced number of services. Read more about what the government shutdown means for you: https://t.co/OBCfrvQeqT — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) February 2, 2026

But not everyone is on the three-Wednesday schedule. If you started benefits before May 1997, you’re mostly going to be paid on the third day of each month, no matter your birth date. In February, that was paid on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Then there’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is a needs-based program for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. SSI, on the other hand, does not need a work history or Social Security tax contributions and is usually paid on the first of the month. But since Feb. 1 fell on a Sunday this year, February’s SSI payment was distributed on Friday, Jan. 30.

About 2.5 million “dual beneficiaries” get both SSI and regular benefits. In February, they received:

SSI (February payment): Jan. 30 Pre-May 1997 Social Security recipients: Feb. 3 Dual recipients: Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 SSI (March payment): Feb. 27



Have you created an online my Social Security account yet? Join the more than 100 million Americans who have and start managing your SSA benefits online today!

As of January, benefits include a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to keep up with inflation. So, retired workers will get $2,074.53, disabled workers (SSDI) will get $1,633.48, survivor beneficiaries get $1,622.33, and SSI recipients get $737.

The SSA distributes benefits electronically through direct deposit or a direct Express debit card. Beneficiaries can update their information through the “my Social Security” online portal or call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 to make changes.

If you’re not receiving benefits yet, SSA says you should plan ahead. For that, you can check eligibility, review your earnings record, estimate future payments, and analyze retirement timing through the agency’s online tools.

