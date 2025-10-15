Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment Announcement Postponed — What Retirees Need to Know After Delay

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, it was confirmed by the officials that the announcement of the social security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 has been postponed. The announcement was originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 15; however, following the federal government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) had to temporarily suspend its employees, which in turn caused the delay.

The COLA announcement is expected on October 24, 2025.

There are more than 70 million Americans who depend on Social Security benefits as a primary or supplementary source of income. The COLA will determine how much these beneficiaries will receive in 2026 to counter inflation and rising living costs.

However, even though there has been a disruption in federal operations, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has reiterated that all the benefit payments will continue without any interruption.

The Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is calculated every year, and it is the annual increase to Social Security. COLA is increased based on statistics provided by the BLS, and then it is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The adjustment helps ensure that retirees, people with disabilities, and survivors. It maintains their financial independence even as prices for essential goods and services rise.

The SSA has been automatically issuing annual COLA increases using CPI-W data from the third quarter (July to September) each year since 1975. These updates are then applied to all Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. The updated benefits are distributed from the beginning in January of the following year.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is one of the nation’s most respected advocacy organizations for older Americans. It is projected that the 2026 COLA will be 2.7 percent.

“With the cost-of-living adjustment announcement just around the corner, seniors across the United States are holding their breath,” said Shannon Benton, Executive Director of TSCL. “While a higher cost-of-living adjustment would be welcome because their monthly benefits will increase, many will be disappointed.”

TSCL’s research has also indicated that many retirees are unhappy with COLA calculations and believe the COLA formula does not accurately reflect the inflation they experience. This is particularly in areas such as healthcare, rent, and prescription drugs.

The cost in these areas tends to rise more rapidly than the overall consumer price index. The statistics for COLA track the spending habits of younger urban workers rather than seniors.

Once the adjustment is announced on October 24, it will apply to all Social Security benefits starting January 2026, including:

Retirement benefits, including spousal benefits tied to a partner’s earnings

Survivor benefits for dependents of deceased workers

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for low-income seniors and people with disabilities

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) for workers unable to maintain employment due to disability

Despite the current partial government shutdown, the SSA has emphasized that the distributions of benefits will proceed as scheduled. Social Security is considered a mandatory program, meaning payments are funded separately from annual congressional appropriations.

An SSA spokesperson has told Newsweek: “The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has announced that it will issue the September 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) on October 24. The Social Security Administration will use this release to generate and announce the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment also on October 24.”

This means that retirees, disability beneficiaries, and SSI recipients can expect their updated benefit amounts to take effect beginning January 1, 2026, ensuring financial continuity despite Washington’s current political gridlock.